Two Under-the-Radar Big Men Earn 2026 NBA Draft Combine Invites

The 2026 NBA Draft is rapidly approaching as the NBA playoffs continue.

With the lottery less than two weeks away and the combine set to start on the same day, May 10, the NBA revealed a list of 73 players who were invited to this year's event.

The combine is set to take place at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marques in Chicago, where players will compete in scrimmages to showcase their talent to NBA teams while also recording official measurements like height, weight, wingspan and athletic testing.

Among this year's list of invited players were top prospects like Cameron Boozer, AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Caleb Wilson, as well as a few prospects who could elect to return to school. Aside from the top prospects and potential returnees, there were a few seniors on the list that could turn heads at the combine who aren't as high on draft boards.

Two big men who haven't gotten much attention in the draft cycle were invited to this year's combine, where they could improve their chance to be selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Tobe Awaka, Arizona

Awaka spent two seasons at Tennessee before finishing his college career with two years at Arizona.

The Hyde Park, New York, product averaged 9.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per game while shooting 58.7% from the field as a senior, earning Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year honors while helping the Wildcats reach the Final Four.

Listed at 6-foot-8 and 250 pounds, Awaka has the size and strength to be a solid rebounder and play finisher at the next level.

Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia

Originally from Nigera, Onyenso played for three schools during his college career.

Listed at 7-feet tall and 245 pounds, the former Kentucky and Kansas State big man averaged 6.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game in his lone season with the Cavaliers.

One of Onyenso's most impressive performances came in the ACC Tournament against Duke, when the talented big man impressed in a matchup against likely top-3 pick Cameron Boozer. Onyenso tallied 6 points, 8 rebounds and a whopping 9 blocks while holding Boozer to 3-of-17 from the field.

That contest was one of three games during the 2025-26 campaign that saw Onyenso record 8 or more blocks. Two days prior to his showing against Boozer and Duke, Onyenso notched 8 blocks against NC State.

Onyenso also finished with 8 blocks in a November contest against Butler.

While the Cavaliers' standout didn't turn in remarkable scoring or rebounding numbers, his potential as a shot-blocker could be enough to earn a place in the NBA.