Philadelphia 76ers Got Dream 2025 NBA Draft Lottery Scenario
This was a forgettable 2024-25 campaign for the Philadelphia 76ers. From disappointing outings, to injury-riddled seasons, nothing went right in the City of Brotherly Love on the hardwood. Joel Embiid and Paul George couldn't produce on the court hamstrung by injuries that eventually lead to their seasons being cut short. Jared McCain was awesome and leading the NBA Rookie of the Year race until an injury ended his season.
The 76ers rightfully elected to pull the plug and tank at the end of the season which landed them in the top six of lottery odds waltzing in to last week's 2025 NBA Draft lottery. This was great news for Philadelphia as their first-round selection was top-6 protected or else it would be owed to Oklahoma City.
When the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs leaped up in the 2025 NBA Draft, the 76ers had to be sweating bullets, without their own jump, that pick was heading to Bricktown. Then, it happened. Philadelphia went to No. 3 in the 2025 NBA Draft to retain its pick.
Sure, they still owe Oklahoma City a first-round pick next year top-four protected, but they were never going to be able to fend off the rent coming due short of something dramatically going wrong. To cling to this pick and have it jump to No. 3 in a draft that has a farley cut-and-dry top three, is the dream scneario for the 76ers.
The Sixers could easily just draft Ace Bailey and add him to the collection of talent in hopes of a bounce-back season during the 2025-26 campaign. However, the franchise can also dangle this out on the trade market leading up to the June draft.
This will be an interesting summer for the 76ers and it starts with the 2025 NBA Draft. Avoiding the disastrous outcome of losing this pick here and now.