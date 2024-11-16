Jared McCain Continues Historic Pace as 76ers Falter
Through just a few games, 76ers rookie Jared McCain has been a silver lining for struggling Philadelphia.
In his last five games — two of which were starts — McCain has laid on 26.2 points per game on a white-hot 48% shooting. He’s added an impressive four assists per game to just 1.6 turnovers, and is shooting a gaudy 44% from beyond the arc on 10 attempts. On Friday night, McCain added another 29 points and four assists with 50% 3-point shooting.
In his last four, McCain has done over 28 points, 4.5 assists and shot 50-44-100. The only other rookies to do that since 1980 are Larry Bird and Trae Young.
Suffice it to say, McCain is amidst one of the more impressive rookie stretches we’ve seen in some time.
Drafted at No. 16, the former Duke Blue Devil was only slated to add shooting and some savvy ball-handling this year. But he’s essentially functioned as one of the team’s go-to scorers in the past few weeks.
The 76ers currently stand at 2-10, good for No. 14 in the Eastern Conference and far from where expectations were entering the season. But in the least, McCain offers some solace in the rough season.
Philadelphia is back in action against the Miami Heat on Monday, Nov. 18, and will look to right the ship with its start trio of Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey, along with McCain’s newfound skills.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.