Joel Embiid Compares 76ers’ Rookie to All-Star Tyrese Maxey
The Philadelphia 76ers somewhat gambled on draft night 2024, banking on the upside of undersized Duke guard Jared McCain. But it wasn’t the first time they’ve done so.
McCain was a surprise one-and-done for the Blue Devils, getting off to a slow start but managing 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in his lone collegiate season. Even with a slow start efficiency-wise, he shot 46% overall and a scorching 41% from beyond the arc on nearly six attempts per game.
Suffice it to say, the rook can play.
Joel Embiid, the sun that Philadelphia orbits as a former MVP, and currently one of the best players in the league, has seen just that while watching training camp.
"He competes," said Embiid. "He’s tough. He competes. Great shot maker. He’s been shooting the ball extremely well. Great energy. I think he has a pretty good chance. I don't want to put the expectations out there — I got to see more, but so far it's been good just, you know, great personality."
McCain’s high school and college teammates often echo his ability to hit triples and create positive energy. But Embiid took it one step further by comparing him to the team’s other star.
"I saw the same thing with Tyrese [Maxey],” Embiid added on McCain. "He’s excited. I think at this point, he seems to be more in control, more pace to his game, but obviously both are great shooters, great personality. Seems to always be smiling for no reason."
The 76ers open up their NBA preseason with a bout against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, Oct. 11. And fans should get their first look at McCain in quasi-NBA action.
