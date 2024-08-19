Philadelphia 76ers Rookie Jared McCain to Debut Against Milwaukee Bucks
The Philadelphia 76ers have made massive moves this offseason. In an attempt to build a contender that can threaten Boston and potentially win the Eastern Conference - crafting this roster around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, Daryl Morey got to work with already an MVP and All-Star in hand.
This summer kicked off with the 2024 NBA Draft which lacked consensus throughout the cycle and shuffled the draft board in late June in a shocking way. The 76ers were able to pick up Duke guard Jared McCain with the No. 16 pick in the 2024 draft.
McCain can provide a boost to the Philadelphia bench unit and his overall scoring ability on and off the ball gives him the versatility to help the 76ers carry the load through an 82 game season.
Morey did not stop there, the biggest splash of the NBA offseason happened in the City of Brotherly love, inking Paul George to a massive multi-year contract to give the 76ers a must-watch trio joining Embiid and Maxey.
On paper, this team should be electric and one of the most fun squads to watch in the league. McCain is set to be able to manipulate the 82 game season.
It all begins on Oct. 23 against the Milwaukee Bucks which represents the debut of the Duke point guard and getting to see how the 76ers envision using the rookie - against a projected contender, it will be interesting to see how Nick Nurse uses the youngster in a competitive tilt.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.