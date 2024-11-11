76ers Rookie Sees Star Performance in OT Win
Through just a handful of games, the Philadelphia 76ers have struggled to exit the launch pad.
They got off to a 1-7 start, and have yet to find synergy between its three stars, with former MVP Joel Embiid still yet to play a game due to injury and suspension.
The team’s newest rookie, Jared McCain, has been a silver lining though.
On Sunday night, the No. 16 pick put up his basketball career’s magnum opus in an overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets.
McCain was the 76ers leading scorer on the night, igniting for a blistering 27 points on 10-for-18 shooting, adding three rebounds and two assists. He finished shooting 3-for-8 from beyond the arc, adding four free throws on as many tries.
And even on an offensive night that earned him the respect of everyone on the court, McCain played stingy defense too, which is seldom seen from rookies.
The performance came just a few days after an 18-point game versus the Lakers, and he’s now scored in double-digit figures in four of his nine tries.
Through those nine games, McCain now ranks fourth among all rookies in scoring at 10.2 points per game. Even better, he’s shooting 46% from the floor, which is well above most of the other top-scoring rookies, save for Memphis center Zach Edey.
The Sixers next take on the similarly struggling New York Knicks on Tuesday, Nov. 12, in hopes of righting the ship.
