What Joel Embiid’s Injury Could Mean for 76ers' Draft
Bad news got even worse for Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, as ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the team and player are consulting doctors and considering other options regarding his injured knee.
Per Charania, both sides had hoped for progress this season, likely regarding the pain already in his knee, but his play and current treatments such as injections have not improved.
There’s no clear indication what “alternative options” means in this context, but all signs point to a potential surgery, or something similar. Being the team’s best player and having already missed a large portion of the season, missing out on the superstar would have massive implications for the 76ers’ season. Per Charania: "Embiid has publicly and privately said in recent weeks that he might eventually need surgery or an extended rest period for his knee to heal, but he has been determined to find ways to continue playing and be available for the 76ers."
As it stands now, the 76ers are 20-36 on the season, good for the sixth-worst record in the entire league, save for the NBA’s worst teams. Even worse, they currently hold the longest losing streak in the league, most recently falling to the Brooklyn Nets for the second time in three games.
Averaging 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 0.9 blocks per game this season, Embiid hasn’t quite played up to his former MVP standard, but was still a vital part of team’s efforts.
Should Embiid miss most or all of the home stretch of the season, it’s likely the team could opt to garner a 2025 NBA Draft pick, opposed to a postseason berth.
The team’s 2025 first currently lies in the hands of the No. 1-seeded Thunder, but its conveniently top-six protected. There’s no guarantee the odds will fall in their favor, but pushing for the best possible odds could net them a talented prospect in a few months.
The 2025 NBA Draft is already turning out to be a loaded one, and gathering one more prospect just a year removed from adding the talented Jared McCain could offer hope for a sliding 76ers' franchise.
