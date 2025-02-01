Phoenix Suns Rookie Ryan Dunn Tabbed NBA Rising Star As Injury Replacement
The NBA announced the Rising Stars roster this week that initally did not include Phoenix Suns rookie Ryan Dunn. The Virginia product has served as a ready-made contributor to a Suns team that lacks depth - already exceeding many people's expectations of him.
Dunn this year is averaging 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.1 stocks per game while shooting 45 percent from the floor, 32 percent from beyond the arc and 47 percent at the charity stripe.
Dunn was tabbed as an NBA Rising Stars roster injury replacement, taking the spot left behind by 76ers guard Jared McCain who is out for the season after suffering an injury earlier this year.
The NBA Rising Stars game will be a tournament style contest just as it was a year ago. However, in a new twist, whoever survives the Friday bracket will earn a spot to compete on Sunday against the three NBA All-Star teams in hopes of winning that tournament as well.
NBA Rising Stars Roster:
Sophomores
- Bilal Coulibaly
- Gradey Dick
- Keyonte George
- Scoot Henderson
- Trayce Jackson-Davis
- Jaime Jaquez Jr.
- Dereck Lively II (Replaced by Toumani Camara)
- Brandon Miller (Replaced by Anthony Black)
- Amen Thompson
- Cason Wallace
- Victor Wembanyama (Replaced by Ausar Thompson)
Rookies
- Bub Carrington
- Stephon Castle
- Tristan da Silva
- Zach Edey
- Dalton Knecht
- Jared McCain (Replaced by Ryan Dunn)
- Yves Missi
- Zaccharie Risacher
- Alex Sarr
- Jaylen Wells
G League
- Reed Sheppard
- JD Davison
- Mac McClung
- Bryce McGowens
- Leonard Miller
- Dink Pate
- Pat Spencer
