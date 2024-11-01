Phoenix Suns’ Ryan Dunn Shines in Second Start
In the NBA’s Halloween slate, Suns rookie Ryan Dunn yet again helped his team to victory. This time in thrilling, come-from-behind fashion over the Clippers.
After trailing big to Western Conference rival LA, the team first grabbed its lead back with around six minutes remaining in the game, and coasted to a win behind star Devin Booker’s 40 points.
But the guard wasn’t the only one to feature Halloween heroics. In just his second start, and fifth game overall, the team’s rookie scored 16 points on 50% shooting, including another white-hot night from beyond the arc (4-for-9).
Suffice it to say, Dunn was pivotal in helping Booker, Kevin Durant and more claw back into the game, adding four rebounds and a steal, too.
Much has been made about Dunn’s improved 3-point shooting — truly one of the more bizarre and impressive improvements in recent draft history as he now leads all rookies in threes. But it’s also caused a domino affect on his game as a whole.
Because of his now-feared shooting, Dunn is able to get downhill easier, and has options in transition. On the season, the former Cavalier is now averaging 9.4 points, which trails only Wizards guard Bub Carrington and Grizzlies’ forward Jaylen Wells.
And still, his defense remains the hat-hanging attribute of his game. His height of 6-foot-8, and 7-foot wingspan, allow him to hound at the point-of-attack, in college amassing over three stocks per game.
His combination of newfound scoring attack and long-great defense very likely has him as the Rookie of the Year frontrunner, through just a few games.
The Suns now look to a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, Nov 2 at 9 p.m.
