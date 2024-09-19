Pistons Continue to Collect Guards in 2025 NBA Mock Draft
The Detroit Pistons are in the midst of a rebuild with a new front office, a new bench boss and a core of players that are at worst interesting and at best supremely talented. While it will be a massive question mark looming over the Pistons on how they mix Cade Cunningham with Ron Holland II, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Jalen Duren among others there is no true mystery on where the Pistons will finish in the standings.
While Detroit basketball will assuredly be improved - it would be hard to be worse! - the likelihood of them landing in the 2025 Lottery remains high. This is an outcome Pistons fans should welcome given the loaded nature of this class.
While everyone is battling for Cooper Flagg at the top, the Pistons can still gain great consolation prizes should they not nab the top spot. In the latest Mock Draft from draft expert Derek Parker, the Pistons did not land at the top spot but still grabbed a talented guard.
"I love a swing on shooting guard Tre Johnson. Johnson stands at 6-foot-6 and will be one of the best pure scorers in this class. He is going to have a decent leash on a good Texas team and from what I have heard he is just a stud. The Pistons have taken shots on athletic forwards but are still missing that perfect backcourt fit for Cade Cunningham," Parker said "I think Johnson in a true offensive role alongside Cade [Cunningham] will work really well."
