Pistons’ Rookies Daniss Jenkins, Bobi Klintman Shine in Summer League
In the absence of Ron Holland II due to carefulness around previous injuries, two other rookies stepped up for the Detroit Pistons on Monday.
Daniss Jenkins led the way, scoring 26 points on 8-for-16 shooting — including 6-for-11 from beyond the arc — to help Detroit coast to an 87-73 win over the Rockets, who featured Cam Whitmore and Reed Sheppard.
Jenkins did it all, tacking on four assists, three rebounds, two blocks and a steal. After not hearing his name called on draft night, he quickly landed a two-way deal with Detroit, and now seems to be making the most of it.
“I know I belong in this league,” he stated after the game. After seeing their worst season in franchise history last season, there may be minutes in line for Jenkins if he can continue to improve and succeed.
Additionally, rookie Bobi Klintman added 18 points on 7-for-13 shooting, including hitting half of his eight attempted triples. Selected No. 37 overall, Klintman was seen as a big swing in the 2024 NBA Draft due to his unique skillset, but has incredibly high upside if he develops in a few key areas.
In his 32 minutes played Monday, he also tacked on nine rebounds, three assists and one steal.
There’s been no update on whether Holland will re-take the floor in Las Vegas. In his first and only game with Detroit, he finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and two assists.
