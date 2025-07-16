Players Whose NBA Summer League Performances Could Indicate Breakouts
NBA2K26 Summer League has been filled with stellar performances from the leagues next generation of young stars, including from highly touted prospects like Cooper Flagg and V.J. Edgecombe. What can't go unnoticed, however, is the performances from lesser known prospects, who are working to find their role in the league.
Wether it's from former college stars who've struggled translating to the NBA, or raw prospects loaded with potential that are finally breaking through, here's some of the breakout candidates from this year's Summer League cycle.
Drew Timme
Timme was a four-year player at Gonzaga, and had blossomed into a national star by the time his sophomore season rolled around. He averaged at least 18 points and 6.8 rebounds for each of his last three seasons, but went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft due to concerns about his traditional style of play.
Since then, he's spent the past two seasons refining his game in the G League, molding his game to fit the modern NBA by adding a three-ball and more defensive mobility. He even earned a chance to play a few games with the Nets' main roster last season, averaging 12.1 points per game in nine appearances.
Timme's dropped at least 20 points in each of his three Las Vegas Summer League contests, including a 30 point performance against former No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr. If Timme's scoring ability has finally translated against NBA competition, he'll have a place as a fun backup big in the league.
Leonard Miller
Miller's had a far different career arc than Timme, opting to join the G League ignite rather than take the college route. After a successful season with the program, he was drafted No. 33 overall in the 2023 draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves, who opted to a take a swing on the versatile forwards loaded potential.
In his three seasons in the G League, he's averaged at least 18 points and nine rebounds per game, with career highs in both categories coming in his 2024-2025 season. Now in the Summer League, he's scored 20 points twice, and is showing how his unique guard-like skills complement 6-foot-10 frame.
His length and versatility make him loaded on potential as a rotational wing, and he may now be on the verge of putting it all together. As the Timberwolves lack depth in their forward rotation, Miller could finally earn the opportunity to prove his value.
Branden Carlson
After signing a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Carlson finally took the court for the Summer League squad, scoring 23 points and hauling in seven boards in just 19:09 minutes of play. He proved as a viable roll man, floor-spacer and rim-protector – traits that many saw in his spot minutes last season.
Carlson showed flashes of promise towards the end of his 2024-2025 campaign, like his 26 point, 10 rebound performance against the Utah Jazz. His continued dominance at Summer League provides more hope that those performances were real, and he can blossom into a rotational big.
Given his two-way contract and the Thunder's deep big-man rotation, his opportunity for big minutes may be limited, but that doesn't remove his talent. Wether it's with Oklahoma City, or another squad wants to take a chance on him, Carlson looks primed to become a rotational staple in the NBA.