Pistons vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 11
Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons just keep on winning, and they’ll look to enter the All-Star break on a high note on Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors.
Detroit is a road favorite in this matchup, which is the first meeting between these teams in the regular season.
Toronto just had a second All-Star added for this weekend’s festivities, as Brandon Ingram was named the replacement for Steph Curry on the USA team. Ingram and Scottie Barnes have formed a nice duo for a Toronto team that seems poised to land a top-five seed in the East.
However, the Raptors have not been great at home this season, going 16-12 straight up and just 12-16 against the spread. Can they turn that around against a Pistons team that has by far the best record in the East?
Let’s take a look at the latest odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Wednesday’s Eastern Conference clash.
Pistons vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pistons -1.5 (-108)
- Raptors +1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Pistons: -120
- Raptors: +100
Total
- 222.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Pistons vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 11
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Center
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Pistons record: 39-13
- Raptors record: 32-22
Pistons vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Ron Holland II – out
- Isaac Jones – out
- Wendell Moore Jr. – out
Raptors Injury Report
- Chucky Hepburn – out
- A.J. Lawson – out
- Jonathan Mogbo – out
- Collin Murray-Boyles – out
- Chris Paul – out
- Jakob Poeltl – questionable
Pistons vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Ausar Thompson OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-129)
This season, Thompson is averaging 6.0 rebounds per game, and he’s grabbed at least six boards in five of his last six matchups.
The Pistons could be down Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart on Wednesday if they are suspended for Monday’s brawl with Charlotte, which would force Detroit to go small in this game.
That could open up some chances for Thompson on the glass, and he did finish with eight boards in just over 25 minutes against a Charlotte team that is No. 1 in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game.
The Raptors are just 15th in that category, making this an interesting spot for Thompson ahead of the All-Star break.
Pistons vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
There’s a chance the Pistons don’t have Duren and Stewart on Wednesday if Adam Silver suspends them for Monday’s brawl with the Charlotte Hornets, which makes the Pistons a tough team to bet on.
Instead, I’m looking to the UNDER, as both of these teams are in the top 10 in the league in defensive rating. Detroit clocks in at No. 2 while the Raptors are No. 6.
The UNDER has also hit in the majority of the games for both squads:
- The Pistons have gone 29-22-1 to the UNDER this season.
- The Raptors have gone 32-22 to the UNDER this season.
Toronto is a bottom-10 team in pace this season, and it ranks 23rd in the NBA in points per game. So, I wouldn’t be shocked if this game turns into more of a race to 110, especially since Detroit is allowing less than 110 points per game in the 2025-26 season.
Pick: UNDER 222.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
