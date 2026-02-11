Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 11

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are looking to head into the All-Star break on a high note after a close loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

Denver is 34-20 this season, but it is a shocking 14-11 at home. The Nuggets will look to turn that around against a tanking Memphis Grizzlies team that traded Jaren Jackson Jr. at the deadline.

Memphis is down multiple key players on Wednesday, as Ja Morant, Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke and Santi Aldama are all out. That sets up well for Denver, which is a 13.5-point favorite at home.

The Grizzlies are 5-23 straight up against teams that are .500 or better this season, and it would be shocking to see them upset Jokic, Jamal Murray and company in this game.

Let’s take a look at the latest betting odds, my favorite player prop target and a prediction for this Western Conference contest.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Grizzlies +13.5 (-110)

Nuggets -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Grizzlies: +490

Nuggets: -675

Total

238.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 11

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Ball Arena

How to Watch (TV): Altitude, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Grizzlies record: 20-32

Nuggets record: 34-20

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Injury Reports

Grizzlies Injury Report

Zach Edey – out

Ja Morant – out

Brandon Clarke – out

Santi Aldama – out

Cedric Coward – doubtful

Walter Clayton Jr. – doubtful

Nuggets Injury Report

Nikola Jokic – probable

Jamal Murray – probable

Christian Braun – probable

Spencer Jones – questionable

Peyton Watson – out

Tamar Bates – out

Aaron Gordon – out

Curtis Jones – out

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets

Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet

Nikola Jokic to Record a Triple-Double (-122)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Jokic is a great bet to get his 20th triple-double of the season:

This pick started with the fact that I really love Jokic's assist prop against this Memphis defense, but taking him to get 10 dimes (-164) isn't nearly as good of a price as getting him to record a fourth triple-double in a row (-137) on Wednesday.

This season, Jokic has 19 triple-doubles in 38 games, and he's scored at least 10 points in every game. So, we're really only worried about his rebound and assist props on Wednesday.

Memphis ranks 19th in the NBA in opponent assists per game and 23rd in opponent rebounds per game heading into this matchup. The Grizzlies gutted their roster at the deadline, trading away Jaren Jackson Jr., and they're without big men like Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke and Santi Aldama on Wednesday.

Jokic should have a field day against this Memphis team that is 29th in defensive rating and 25th in rebound percentage over its last 10 games. With the Nuggets needing a win, I'd expect Jokic to clear 30 minutes for the fifth game in a row, giving him a chance to stuff the stat sheet at home.

Over this six-game stretch since he returned, Jokic is averaging an insane 24.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game despite being on a minutes restriction. Overall, he’s averaging a triple-double in the 2025-26 campaign.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick

This is a prime “get right” game for the Nuggets after a close loss to Cleveland on Monday night.

Memphis is down several key rotation players, and it looks like rookie Cedric Coward (doubtful) won’t play as well.

The Grizzlies are 29th in the NBA in defensive rating over their last 10 games, and they’re awful against teams that are .500 or better, going 5-23 in the 2025-26 season.

Denver has been shaky at home (14-11), but it should be able to make quick work of this short-handed Grizzlies team that clearly wants to tank after trading away Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Nuggets, despite some recent losses, are still first in the NBA in offensive rating and eighth and net rating. With Jokic and Murray both on track to play, Denver should enter the All-Star break on a high note.

Pick: Nuggets -13.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

