Portland Trailblazers Rookie Donovan Clingan Sees Tough Tests Out of the Gate
The 2024 NBA Season is quickly approaching, with the entire schedule being released a week ago, it is time to circle some debuts for the 2024 NBA Draft Class.
While the 2024 NBA Draft lacked consensus - and many believes it lacks star power - the Portland Trail Blazers made one of the biggest splashes in the draft, with the selection of UCONN big man and two-time NCAA Champion, Donovan Clingan.
The Trail Blazers used the No. 7 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft on Clingan who averaged 13 points, seven rebounds, an assists and two blocks per game a year ago. The 7-foot-2 center seems to be a guard's best friend as a screen setter which compliment's the Blazers' core.
Portland will begin their season against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 23 before taking on the New Orleans Pelicans in back-to-back games. That is a tough three-game opening stretch for Clingan who will take on the likes of Draymond Green and Zion Williamson in the front court while being at risk of having to switch onto Steph Curry, CJ McCollum and Dejounte Murray.
This will be a trio of must-watch tests for Clingan and company - getting a look at how the rookie man in the middle will fare against modern NBA bigs.
