Potential 2026 First-Round Pick JT Toppin Erupts Against Illinois

Tuesday night featured one of the best college basketball slates of the early NCAA season.

Kentucky and Louisville met in an exciting matchup, while Gonzaga and Creighton also squared off in a Top-25 showdown. In addition to the aforementioned contests, Texas Tech and Illinois went head-to-head in Champaign to round out an eventful night.

The Fighting Illini came away with an impressive win against the Red Raiders, taking down Grant McCasland's squad 81-77. In a hard-fought contest, there were impressive performances on both sides, but Texas Tech's JT Toppin stole the show.

A returning All-American, the 6-foot-9 forward tallied 35 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocks while shooting 17-of-25 from the floor and 1-of-2 from beyond the arc. Toppin's performance came against an Illinois squad with multiple players who have the potential to be NBA Draft picks, including big man Zvonimir Ivisic.

That didn't stop Toppin from dominating Tuesday night's contest, nearly leading the Red Raiders' to a big win on the road. The reigning Big 12 Player of the Year reportedly considered the NBA Draft in 2025, but elected to return to school.

Toppin spent the 2023-24 season at New Mexico before transferring to Texas Tech, where he has spent the past two years. Another big season from Toppin could be enough to land the junior a spot the in first round of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Veteran wing LeJuan Watts chipped in 21 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists for the Red Raiders, shooting 8-of-10 from the field and 2-of-2 from beyond the arc. If Watts, a Washington State transfer, turns in a good season with TTU, he could also find a place in the 2026 draft class.

Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson, who also received some attention in the NBA Draft space after a strong freshman year and an impressive international performance over the summer, struggled to knock down shots against Illinois, but showcased his playmaking ability.

The sophomore finished with 8 points, 11 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals while shooting 4-of-12 from the field.

For Illinois, Ivisic had a solid game, tallying 11 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks while shooting 4-of-6 from the field and 2-of-4 from deep, but California transfer Andrej Stojakovic led the way for Illinois.

The son of All-NBA sharpshooter Peja Stojakovic went 11-of-16 from the field en route to 23 points, 3 rebounds, an assist, 3 steals, 2 blocks and just one turnover in 26 minutes off the bench. Stojakovic started his college career at Stanford before playing for the Golden Bears, and is now part of what appears to be a strong Fighting Illini squad.

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 215 pounds, a solid season in the Big Ten could be enough to get the junior drafted this summer, or in 2027.

Senior guard Kylan Boswell chipped in 22 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds and a steal while shooting 5-of-10 from the field and 3-of-5 from beyond the arc in the win.

