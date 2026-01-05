Washington's Hannes Steinbach Delivers Double-Double Against Indiana

A number of freshman across college basketball have started the 2025-26 season with strong performances.

Top prospects like Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson have all lived up to expectations, with others like Kingston Flemings, Koa Peat and Darius Acuff Jr. have also played well to start their college careers.

With conference play kicking off across the country, scouts will have even more opportunities to see the aforementioned players, and other prospects, against strong competition. On Sunday, another talented freshman had a big game in the Big Ten, despite a loss.

Hannes Steinbach, a first-year center at Washington, turned in 20 points, 10 rebounds and an assist while shooting 6-of-9 from the field, 0-of-2 from beyond the arc and 8-of-9 from the free throw line in a 90-80 loss at the hands of Indiana. Steinbach also committed 0 turnovers against the Hoosiers.

For Indiana, sharpshooter and potential second-round pick Lamar Wilkerson led the way with a game-high 22 points.

Steinbach's impressive performance is the most recent in what has been an impressive freshman season for the Germany prospect. Through his first 11 college games, Steinbach is averaging 18.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2 assists per game while shooting 59.2% from the field and 40% from 3-point range on low volume.

An exceptional rebounder with the ability to stretch the floor as a solid shooter and playmaker, Steinbach would fit well with most NBA teams. The 19-year-old's rebounding prowess combined with good touch around the rim has led to plenty of put-back opportunities in college, which should also translate well to the NBA.

Rated the No. 68 overall prospect and No. 7 center in the 2025 recruiting class according to the 247Sports composite rankings, Steinbach has outperformed expectations to begin his college career.

Even before his time at Washington, though, Steinbach put his name on scouts' radars with a strong showing in international play over the summer. The 6-foot-11 big man led Germany to a runner-up finish at the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup, averaging 17.4 points, 13.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game, including a game-high 19 points in the Gold Medal game against Team USA.

Steinbach has already begun to appear in the lottery of NBA mock drafts, including Derek Parker's latest projection for NBA Draft on SI. Parker slotted the Wuerzburg, Germany, product to the Utah Jazz at No. 8 overall.

As conference play continues, Steinbach could rise even higher on draft boards.

