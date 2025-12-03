Potential Top-10 Pick Logs Double-Double in UNC-Kentucky Matchup

Tuesday night featured one of the best college basketball slates of the 2025-26 campaign.

Still less than 10 games into the season, most teams have played a number of mid-major teams in buy games, but Dec. 2 included a number of high-major programs squaring off.

Oklahoma took down Wake Forrest in Winston-Salem, while Duke beat Florida, Michigan State topped Iowa, Syracuse upset Tennessee and UConn took down Kansas, among other intriguing matchups. One of the night's most exciting contest was held in Lexington.

No. 16 North Carolina met No. 18 Kentucky in a thrilling contest that went down to the wire. The Tar Heels came away with a 67-64 win as a trio of 2026 NBA Draft prospects headlined the game.

For UNC, senior big man Henri Veesaar led the way with 17 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 8-of-12 from the field. Listed at 7-feet tall and 225 pounds, Veesaar hails from Tallinn, Estonia, and started his college career at Arizona.

After three years with the Wildcats, Veesaar transferred to North Carolina over the offseason and has a chance to be selected in the upcoming NBA Draft with a big season against ACC competition. In eight games this season, the former Arizona standout is averaging 16 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 64.9% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc.

Alongside the veteran big man, potential top-10 pick Caleb Wilson shined in the Tar Heels' victory. The former five-star prospect finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals and a block while shooting 5-of-19 from the field and 5-of-8 from the free throw line.

While Wilson's efficiency wasn't stellar against the Wildcats, the talented freshman showcased his ability to impact the game in a variety of ways. Throught the first eight games of his college career, Wilson is averaging 19.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field and 20% from deep.

The talented forward was rated the No. 5 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Listed at 6-foot-10 and 215 pounds, Wilson will likely be a top-10 pick if he continues to perform well.

Otega Oweh was Kentucky's leading scorer, notching 16 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks in the loss. Oweh tested the NBA Draft waters in 2025, but elected to return to school.

At the combine, Oweh measured 6-foot-4 and a quarter of an inch without shoes, weighing 212 pounds and recording a 6-foot-8 and half an inch wingspan. The former Oklahoma guard is averaging 13.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 30.4% from 3-point range this season.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.