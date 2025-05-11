Pre-draft Process: 4 Standouts from the NBA G League Elite Camp
The NBA Playoffs continue as eight teams look to keep their title hopes alive.
Alongside the postseason, though, the NBA Draft looms. With around six weeks until the event, the predraft process has officially begun with the NBA G League Elite Camp.
Players who receive invites to this predraft event participate in multiple athletic testing metrics, like the shuttle, before breaking into four teams and competing in exhibition games. The G League Elite Camp takes place from May 9-11 with the top performers earning a spot in the NBA Combine.
Here are a few standouts from the first two scrimmages at this year's G League Elite Camp.
Keshon Gilbert
A four-year college player who spent two years at UNLV before finishing his career with two seasons at Iowa State, Gilbert has made 98 starts during his collegiate career.
In his final year with the Cyclones, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 13.4 points, 4.1 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 48.4% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc.
In his first game at the G League Elite Camp, Gilbert went 5-of-11 from the field and 3-of-5 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points, four rebounds, an assist, a steal and just one turnover.
Mackenzie Mgbako
After two years at Indiana, Mgbako entered his name into the NBA Draft's early entrant pool and the NCAA transfer portal.
The former 5-star recruit committed to Texas A&M while maintaining his NBA Draft status and had a solid performance in his first game at the G League Elite Camp. In just 16 minutes on the floor, Mgbako tallied 19 points, four rebounds, an assist, two steals and zero turnovers.
The 6-foot-8 forward shot 6-of-11 from the field and 3-of-5 from beyond the arc while helping his team to a big win. In 2024-25, Mgbako averaged 12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.
Thierry Darlan
A 21-year-old who has spent the past two seasons in the G Leauge, Darlan also turned in a strong showing in his first G League Elite Camp contest.
The 6-foot-8, 211-pound forward put up 15 points, three rebounds, two assists, three blocks and a steal, shooting 4-of-8 from the field and 3-of-7 from 3-point range in a four-point loss.
Playing for the Delaware Blue Coats in 2024-25, Darlan averaged 11 points, six rebounds, two assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field and 37.7% from deep.
Tamar Bates
Bates, another four year college player, spent two seasons at Indiana before finishing his college career with two years at Missouri.
In his final season with the Tigers, the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 13.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 steals and an assist per game while shooting 50.8% from the field and 39.7% from 3-point range.
In his first G League Elite Camp game, Bates put up 19 points, three rebounds, three assists, a steal and zero turnovers while shooting 8-of-13 from the field and 2-of-6 from beyond the arc.
