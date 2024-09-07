Projecting the 2025 NBA Draft
The 2024 NBA Draft yielded a brand new crop of players for most teams to roll out next year. Hopefully bolstering their current or future championship aspirations.
But it’s never too early to look to the future, which several soon-to-be repositioning teams are already preparing for.
The 2025 NBA Draft is thought of to have as many as five franchise-altering talents. But with the newest lottery odds, there’s no guarantee teams will be able to land top picks.
There’s no exact science to predicting the NBA standings or which players will occupy the top of the draft. There’s thousands of variables involved in how team’s and player’s respective seasons will play out. But Tankathon’s current rankings, which feature the Nets, Wizards and Pistons as the league’s worst trio, feel close.
Cooper Flagg, a 6-foot-9 forward set to play his upcoming season at Duke, is currently and will likely remain the draft’s top prize. And players like Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper, Nolan Traore and VJ Edgecombe will offer plenty as consolation prizes.
In a recent mock draft video, I simulated the lottery and drafted players accordingly. You can watch the full video, or check out the lottery projections below:
1. Brooklyn Nets: Cooper Flagg, Duke
2. Washington Wizards: Dylan Harper, Rutgers
3. Detroit Pistons: Tre Johnson, Texas
4. Chicago Bulls: VJ Edgecombe, Baylor
5. Utah Jazz: Nolan Traore, Saint Quentin
6. Charlotte Hornets: Ace Bailey, Rutgers
7. Trail Blazers: Hugo Gonzalez, Real Madrid
8. Toronto Raptors: Khaman Maluach, Duke
9. San Antonio Spurs: Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois
10. San Antonio Spurs: Rocco Zikarsky, Brisbane
11. OKC Thunder: Ben Saraf, Ratiopharm Ulm
12. Sacramento Kings: Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
13. LA Clippers: Dink Pate, Mexico City, Capitanes
14. New Orleans Pelicans: Liam McNeeley, UConn
