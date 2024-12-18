Projecting the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery
We’re still months away from the 2025 NBA Draft, but draft stock is starting to materialize before our eyes.
Cooper Flagg — Duke’s 17-year-old phenom — has been mostly as advertised, and the Rutgers duo of Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey have succeeded on a number of levels, the former even looking the part of a future No. 1 pick.
There’s also been a number of other five stars step up for their respective teams in portraying a wide range of skills, including Kasparas Jakucionis, Egor Demin, VJ Edgecombe, Tre Johnson and more. Its shaping up to be one of the more talented lottery groups in some time, headlined by Flagg and Harper.
In a recent mock draft video, I simulated the 2025 draft lottery with a Talkathon simulation, and drafted players accordingly. You can watch the full video, or check out the lottery projections below:
1. New Orleans Pelicans: Dylan Harper, Rutgers
2. Charlotte Hornets: Cooper Flagg, Duke
3. Utah Jazz: Ace Bailey, Rutgers
4. Toronto Raptors: Tre Johnson, Texas
5. Washington Wizards: Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois
6. Philadelphia 76ers: VJ Edgecombe, Baylor
7. Portland Trail Blazers: Egor Demin, BYU
8. Chicago Bulls: Nolan Traore, Saint Quentin
9. Indiana Pacers: Derik Queen, Maryland
10. Detroit Pistons: Will Riley, Illinois
11. Sacramento Kings: Khaman Maluach, Duke
12. San Antonio Spurs: Asa Newell, Georgia
13. Houston Rockets: Boogie Fland, Arkansas
14. Utah Jazz: Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.