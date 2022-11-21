Prospect Matchup Reviews: Baylor vs UCLA

We got an exciting battle of top 10 teams on Sunday night as the Baylor Bears faced off against the UCLA Bruins. This game went down to the wire with #5 Bears from Waco, TX pulling out a ? point victory.

Not only did this game showcase two teams in the top 10 but also at least one NBA Draft prospect that could be a top 10 pick, Keyonte George, and multiple other potential draft picks in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Let’s take a look at how each prospect performed solely in this matchup.

Keyonte George

In a game where George played the fewest minutes of the season, was not on the floor for the end of the game and was 2 of 10 from the field he still showcased what has him in the conversation as top 10 selection.

The former IMG Academy guard simply did not make shots in this game, he was also 0 of 6 from behind the 3-point line, even while getting some good looks and showing a shot diet that can lead to him being a 3-level scorer.

The most impressive aspect of his game continues to be his all around abilities. His defense continues to be underrated and undervalued and his passing continues to be impressive.

George is just one of 16 players in D-1 college basketball to have a score greater than 68 in all five of Cerebro’s metrics and has an overall C-Ram of 11.1 going into this game.

Jalen Bridges

It was a rough night for the former West Virginia Mountaineer. Early foul trouble limited his overall minutes and when he got his chance to score the basketball, he simply was not able to come through.

The best part of Bridges' game was his passing. He finished with four assists and did a great job keeping the ball moving and getting it in the hands of the guys that were making shots.

Amari Bailey

Neither of the big time freshman guards in this game had big scoring games as Bailey finished with just five points. The 6-foot-5 Bailey really struggled early in the game but settled in more and more as the game went on.

There were some “freshman mistakes” on the defensive end and with decision making but overall he flashed the things that make people excited about his as a draft prospect.

The jump shot looked good when he took it and he did knock down his lone 3-point attempt. He flashed some really nice passing and had great possessions on the defensive end along with the few lapses.

Adem Bona

Much like Bridges, the UCLA freshman big man was limited due to foul trouble and only played 14 minutes.

Even in those limited minutes Bona was able to flash some of his intrigue. He had a beautiful short roll pass in the 1st half and even his 2nd foul, a charge, showed an ability for the 6-foot-10 Nigerian to attack off the bounce.

During some extended minutes in the 2nd half, after sitting for awhile with his 3rd found early in the half, Bona was also able to showcase the factor he could be in the paint with some nice rebounding and a big blocked shot late in the game.

Jaime Jaquez

One of the more interesting prospects, Jaquez showed the craftiness and skill that he is known for. It is hard to say if the post game will translate to the NBA but it sure looks good on a college floor.

The 6-foot-7 senior missed his lone 3-point attempt in this game but was shooting 36 percent from deep coming into the game. His ability to make those open 3-pointers and pull up jumpers, something he did do in this game, may ultimately decide his NBA future.

Adam Flagler - LJ Cryer (Baylor) & Jaylen Clark - Tyger Campbell (UCLA)

The NBA potential is varying for each of these veteran guards but make no mistake that while George and Bailey had the biggest names, these four had the most impactful games.

These backcourts combined to score 85 of the 155 total points scored in the game (55%) along with 13 assists. They made tough shot after tough shot and big play after big play in a very fun early season matchup that lived up to the billing.

