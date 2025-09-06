UCLA Set to be Led by Three Transfers with 2026 NBA Draft Potential
The UCLA Bruins are one of college basketball's iconic brands.
The school in southern California has won 11 national titles and reached the Final 4 19 times, but the Bruins haven't sat atop the NCAA throne since 1995. Even during UCLA's 20-year title drought, though, the team has produced multiple NBA Draft picks, including 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook.
This year, Mick Cronin's team has the chance to be title contenders after reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2025. The Bruins brought back a few key players, and added high-profile targets in the transfer portal, as well.
Heading into the 2025-26 season, here are three players on the Bruins roster who could be selected in the 2026 NBA Draft with strong years in the Big Ten.
Xavier Booker
A powerful athlete who transferred to Los Angeles from Michigan State, Booker is listed at 6-foot-11 and 245 pounds on UCLA's roster.
In two seasons with the Spartans, Booker never earned a significant spot in the rotation, averaging 12.8 minutes per game as a sophomore for Tom Izzo and company. The big man from Indianapolis put up 4.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per game while shooting 41.7% from the field in 2024-25.
Booker was a five-star recruit coming out of high school, rated the No. 11 overall player and No. 2 center in the 2023 cycle by 247Sports. If the Bruins' center can find a rhythm in Cronin's scheme, he has enough size and athleticism to garner attention from NBA teams.
Booker should receive more opportunity on the floor at UCLA than he had at Michigan State.
Eric Dailey Jr.
A versatile wing who started his career at Oklahoma State, Dailey transferred to UCLA after one year with the Cowboys.
Listed at 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds, Dailey averaged 11.4 points, four rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 50.7% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range with the Bruins in 2024-25.
Now, entering his junior season, Dailey could play his way into the 2026 class with another solid campaign. The former IMG Academy standout was rated the No. 38 player and No. 9 power forward in the 2023 cycle by 247Sports coming out of high school.
Donovan Dent
Dent has logged the most production of all three players at the collegiate level.
A four-star recruit rated outside the top 100 prospects in the 2022 class by 247Sports, Dent started his career at New Mexico. The Los Angeles-area product spent three years with the Lobos, tallying 20.4 points, 6.4 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game as a junior.
Listed at 6-foot-2, Dent's height will likely be a concern for NBA teams, but if he turns in a strong year against Big Ten competition, the 2025 Mountain West Conference Player of the Year should have a chance at being selected in the second round.
