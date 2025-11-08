NBA Draft

Prospect Watch: The Week’s Top Performers From College Basketball’s Biggest Matchups

Top five performers from this week's biggest matchups.

Jordan Monaco

Nov 3, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) celebrates a play against the Florida Gators in the second half of the Hall of Fame Series game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

This past week has featured three premier matchups thus far: Arizona-Florida, Texas-Duke, and Villanova-BYU. Below we take a look at who performed best in those three games.

Thomas Haugh, Florida

Florida forward Thomas Haugh (10) drives against North Florida during the second half of an NCAA basketball game at Steven C. O'Connel Center Exactech Areana in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, November 6, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] / Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Haugh is a 6-foot-9, 210-pound junior forward who's a projected first round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. In the reigning champions' matchup against a talented Arizona team, Haugh dropped 27 points to go along with four rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block while shooting 75% at the rim (eight attempts), 0-for-1 from the midrange, 25% from beyond the arc (four attempts), and 85.7% from the free throw line (14 attempts). He recorded an offensive rebound percentage of five, a steal percentage of three, and a block percentage of two in that contest. Haugh will look to continue impacting the game against Florida State this upcoming Tuesday after scoring another 12 points against North Florida this past Thursday.

AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Nov 3, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) drives past Villanova Wildcats guard Tyler Perkins (4) during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The projected top-three pick in the 2026 NBA Draft scored 21 points to go along with six rebounds and three assists in BYU's win over Villanova on opening night. Dybantsa shot 61.5% at the rim (13 attempts), 0-for-4 on non-rim two pointers, one-for-one from the three point line, and 28.6% from the free throw line (seven attempts). His creation was on full display -- he was unassisted on 77.8% of his makes while assisting on an estimated 26% of his teammates' made field goals when on the floor. While BYU has two games in the coming days, they also have another premier matchup against UConn on November 15th.

Jaden Bradley, Arizona

Nov 3, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) dribbles against Florida Gators guard Urban Klavzar (7) during the second half of the Hall of Fame Series game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-3 senior guard scored 27 points in Arizona's win against Florida on opening night, and he added three rebounds (including two offensive rebounds), five assists, and two steals. Bradley finished 87.5% of his attempts at the rim (eight attempts), 33.3% of his non-rim twos (six attempts), and 90% of his free throw attempts (10 attempts). Similar to Dybantsa for BYU, Bradley created a significant amount of offense for the Wildcats -- he was unassisted on 89% of his nine made field goals while assisting an estimated 28% of his teammates' made field goals when on the floor.

Bradley was previously more of a role player who could create rim pressure but has been on radars since his freshman year. He's someone to monitor this upcoming season and could work his way back into draft conversations.

Isaiah Evans, Duke

Nov 4, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) shoots a free throw against the Texas Longhorns during the first half of the Dick Vitale’s Invitational game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Isaiah Evans is a 6-foot-6 sophomore who scored 23 points and had one rebound and one assist in Duke's win against Texas. He shot three-for-three at the rim, 0-for-2 on non-rim twos, five-for-six from the free throw line, and four-for-eight from beyond the arc. The Duke sharpshooter is a projected first round pick.

Koa Peat, Arizona

Nov 3, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) shoots against Florida Gators center Micah Handlogten (3) during the second half of the Hall of Fame Series game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward scored 30 points while recording seven rebounds, five assists, three steals, and one block in Arizona's win over Florida -- an incredible performance for the freshman. He went eight-for-nine at the rim (88.9%) and three-for-nine on non-rim twos (33.3%) while also having an offensive rebound percentage of seven, an assist percentage of 31 (meaning he assisted an estimated 31% of teammates' made field goals when on the floor), a steal percentage of four, and a block percentage of three. It's one thing to have a performance like this against any team, let alone as a freshman against the reigning national champs. Peat is a projected first round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Honorable Mentions

Bryce Lindsay (Villanova)

Cameron Boozer (Duke)

Dailyn Swain (Texas)

Xaivian Lee (Florida)

Alex Condon (Florida)

