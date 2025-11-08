Prospect Watch: The Week’s Top Performers From College Basketball’s Biggest Matchups
This past week has featured three premier matchups thus far: Arizona-Florida, Texas-Duke, and Villanova-BYU. Below we take a look at who performed best in those three games.
Thomas Haugh, Florida
Haugh is a 6-foot-9, 210-pound junior forward who's a projected first round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. In the reigning champions' matchup against a talented Arizona team, Haugh dropped 27 points to go along with four rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block while shooting 75% at the rim (eight attempts), 0-for-1 from the midrange, 25% from beyond the arc (four attempts), and 85.7% from the free throw line (14 attempts). He recorded an offensive rebound percentage of five, a steal percentage of three, and a block percentage of two in that contest. Haugh will look to continue impacting the game against Florida State this upcoming Tuesday after scoring another 12 points against North Florida this past Thursday.
AJ Dybantsa, BYU
The projected top-three pick in the 2026 NBA Draft scored 21 points to go along with six rebounds and three assists in BYU's win over Villanova on opening night. Dybantsa shot 61.5% at the rim (13 attempts), 0-for-4 on non-rim two pointers, one-for-one from the three point line, and 28.6% from the free throw line (seven attempts). His creation was on full display -- he was unassisted on 77.8% of his makes while assisting on an estimated 26% of his teammates' made field goals when on the floor. While BYU has two games in the coming days, they also have another premier matchup against UConn on November 15th.
Jaden Bradley, Arizona
The 6-foot-3 senior guard scored 27 points in Arizona's win against Florida on opening night, and he added three rebounds (including two offensive rebounds), five assists, and two steals. Bradley finished 87.5% of his attempts at the rim (eight attempts), 33.3% of his non-rim twos (six attempts), and 90% of his free throw attempts (10 attempts). Similar to Dybantsa for BYU, Bradley created a significant amount of offense for the Wildcats -- he was unassisted on 89% of his nine made field goals while assisting an estimated 28% of his teammates' made field goals when on the floor.
Bradley was previously more of a role player who could create rim pressure but has been on radars since his freshman year. He's someone to monitor this upcoming season and could work his way back into draft conversations.
Isaiah Evans, Duke
Isaiah Evans is a 6-foot-6 sophomore who scored 23 points and had one rebound and one assist in Duke's win against Texas. He shot three-for-three at the rim, 0-for-2 on non-rim twos, five-for-six from the free throw line, and four-for-eight from beyond the arc. The Duke sharpshooter is a projected first round pick.
Koa Peat, Arizona
The 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward scored 30 points while recording seven rebounds, five assists, three steals, and one block in Arizona's win over Florida -- an incredible performance for the freshman. He went eight-for-nine at the rim (88.9%) and three-for-nine on non-rim twos (33.3%) while also having an offensive rebound percentage of seven, an assist percentage of 31 (meaning he assisted an estimated 31% of teammates' made field goals when on the floor), a steal percentage of four, and a block percentage of three. It's one thing to have a performance like this against any team, let alone as a freshman against the reigning national champs. Peat is a projected first round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Honorable Mentions
Bryce Lindsay (Villanova)
Cameron Boozer (Duke)
Dailyn Swain (Texas)
Xaivian Lee (Florida)
Alex Condon (Florida)