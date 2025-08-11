Race to Become 2026 NBA Draft’s No. 1 Pick Will Offer Fireworks
For the most part, the race to become the 2025 NBA Draft’s No. 1 pick was a one-man show.
Cooper Flagg came into the season as the No. 1-ranked prospect, largely due to his all-around skillset at 6-foot-9. He was projected to score the ball for Duke, had obvious defensive acumen and impeccable feel for the game to wrap his package up.
Outside of one early hiccup where Dylan Harper saw a few stellar games, Flagg remained No. 1 up until he was actually selected there by the Dallas Mavericks.
In most seasons, that’s the case, with a singular five-star, blue-chip prospect leading the pack. The 2026 draft cycle is set to be unique, however.
In the upcoming NBA Draft cycle, there is a legitimate trio of prospects that could claim the No. 1 spot in nearly a year’s time, with plenty more on their heels in Tier 1.
Forwards in AJ Dybantsa and Cam Boozer, as well as guard Darryn Peterson, could all top the list of 2026 prospects. They’re all drastically different, making for a unique race to No. 1 that should offer plenty of fireworks.
To this point, Peterson and Dybantsa likely lead the pack, with Boozer in tow. The Kansas guard narrowly edged out Dybantsa, 12-8, in ESPN's executive poll, though one Western Conference executive said: "It's a total toss-up right now — by no means is [there a] consensus yet,"
Peterson is likely the safest choice at the moment, offering a high floor in a variety of skills as a potential lead guard. He can score with solid vertical and horizontal athleticism, has a workable jumper that should improve over the next calendar year, and solid defensive instincts.
Dybantsa makes plenty of sense as an eventual No. 1 pick, owning a lengthy 6-foot-9 frame that aids him at three-level scoring on-court. He's got an advanced offensive game for his age, and has a defensive base on which to build on. Just how good he is at decision-making and play-making could directly effect his stock.
Boozer, while likely ranked third per expert consensus right now, has firmly kept himself in conversation. A 6-foot-9 forward, he's an interior force, able to score around the rim with a unique blend of size, physicality and touch. He'll need to prove himself more than an overwhelming physical force in college, but should still project to be a highly impactful pro player.
Regardless of which prospect ends up on top in 2026, it will be fun to have competition for the spot.