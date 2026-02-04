Celtics Depth Chart: Predicting Boston’s Lineup After Nikola Vučević Trade

The Celtics took a big swing on Tuesday, landing Nikola Vučević and a future second-round pick from the Bulls in exchange for Anfernee Simons and a future second-rounder.

With the addition of Vučević, Boston has a new center, as the 35-year-old two-time All-Star is expected to slide into the starting lineup, likely replacing Neemias Queta. It’s an addition that will shake things up for the Celtics as they attempt to continue their surprising run this season without Jayson Tatum.

So far this season, Vučević is averaging 16.9 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 30.8 minutes per game. He has played in 48 games, starting them all, and is hitting 50.5% from the field, 37.6% from three-point range and 83.8% of his free throws. He is a veteran with a long track record of success, though his points per game output this season is his lowest since the 2017–18 campaign.

Vučević should help Boston’s rebounding and give them a big man who can shoot and stretch the floor, though he will hurt the team’s defense. The veteran’s ability to score in the post should create an impact and give the team’s offense a boost.

What follows is a look at the team’s likely new lineup and depth chart.

Celtics starting lineup after Nikola Vučević trade

With Vučević on board, Boston’s starting lineup will be much improved. Queta will return to a reserve role, which will strengthen the bench. Everything else should remain static.

The Celtics will continue to use Payton Prichard and Derrick White as their starting guards, with Jaylen Brown working as the small forward. Sam Hauser has made 20 starts at power forward this season, and he likely continues in that role. Vučević will round out the lineup at center.

While Boston may not be done making moves, it already has a better roster now than it did yesterday.

Celtics depth chart after adding Nikola Vučević

With Vučević in the fold, the Celtics will have a more balanced roster.

At point guard, Pritchard will still be the starter, with White able to spell him at the position. Max Shulga, a two-way player who has yet to see the floor this season, is third on the depth chart.

White is the starter at shooting guard, with Baylor Scheierman and Hugo González backing him up. The two are essentially interchangeable and have both seen action in 44 games this season. Scheierman has four starts to González’s two, so we’ll award him with backup status.

Brown is the starting small forward, with González, Hauser, and Josh Minott, who has made 10 starts this season, backing him up.

At power forward, Hauser is the starter, backed up by Jordan Walsh, who has 20 starts this season. Minott and Xavier Tillman round out the rotation there.

Vučević is expected to be Boston’s starting center, with Queta shifting into a backup role. Luka Garza and Amari Williams both provide depth.

Position Starter Backup Third String Fourth String Point Guard Payton Prichard Derrick White Max Shulga Shooting Guard Derrick White Baylor Scheierman Hugo Gonzalez Small Forward Jaylen Brown Hugo Gonzalez Sam Hauser Josh Minott Power Forward Sam Hauser Jordan Walsh Josh Minott Xavier Tillman Center Nikola Vučević Neemias Queta Luka Garza Amari Williams

With Vučević on board, the depth across the roster has improved significantly.

