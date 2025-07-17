Ranking the Top Five Rookies at Summer League So Far
Summer League has been in full swing for a week now, and most NBA rookies have had plenty of time to get their bearings.
Top picks have already been shut down, but others are still churning along, hoping to make an impact for their respective squads.
Here’s a not-so-definitive ranking of the top five NBA rookies so far, which is of course subject to change in the coming days:
1. Cooper Flagg, Mavericks
At least two games are needed to make the list, and that’s what Cooper Flagg got before being officially shut down by Dallas.
While he wasn’t broadly efficient in his first outing, his second game featuring 31 points more than made up for it. And his game as a whole has still featured plenty of two-way prowess and feel for the game.
Remarkably, Dallas seems to have lucked into another star.
2. Tre Johnson, Wizards
Texas’ sharpshooter Tre Johnson was already seen as a talented scorer. But few were expecting him to come out of the gate this hot.
In two Summer League games, Johnson has gone scorched earth, going for 19.5 points on 58% shooting in total.
His games have been highlight-worthy, and it looks like it won’t take Johnson long to grasp the Wizards’ offensive reigns.
3. Nique Clifford, Kings
Clifford was one of the oldest prospects in the class, but that doesn’t excuse just how good he’s been for the Kings so far.
A guard-slash-wing, he’s continued to fill up the stat sheet, averaging 18.5 points on 58% shooting, with 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.
Clifford has a leg up experience wise, but still seems to possess talent that likely should’ve landed him higher than the No. 24 pick.
4. Liam McNeeley, Hornets
Most weren’t expecting McNeeley to be one of the Hornets’ best players with Kon Knueppel on the roster, but the former Husky stole the show in Game 1 before a solid outing in his second performance.
It seems the small sample size worked against McNeeley’s favor at UConn, as he’s already shown off scoring, passing and play-making prowess in Las Vegas that he didn’t in college ball. And his first contest featuring 22 points, 12 rebounds and six assists portrayed that.
5. Jase Richardson, Magic
Richardson had some of the highest feel for the game in the class, forcing himself into a role at Michigan State. But his smaller stature for a combo guard likely made him fall to No. 25.
Still, his feel for the game hasn’t let up for Orlando, as he’s coasted to 16.5 points on 56% shooting overall through two games.
If there’s a 56-50-91 efficiency club for Summer League, Richardson’s in it.