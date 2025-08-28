Redrafting the Top Three Picks of the 2024 NBA Draft
The 2024 NBA Draft class was labeled as one of the weakest in recent history in terms of top-end talent. However, over a year removed from the draft, some high-upside prospects have emerged as talented NBA contributors.
After some pre-draft antics from French big Alex Sarr, the top three picks shook out as follows:
No. 1: Zaccharie Risacher
No. 2: Alex Sarr
No. 3: Reed Sheppard
If teams got the chance to do it all over again, what would change?
Pick No. 1: Atlanta Hawks select Matas Buzelis
Originally drafted at Pick No. 11 by the Chicago Bulls
The Hawks have formed a clear plan of surrounding franchise point guard Trae Young with athletic, versatile wings who can run the floor and defend multiple positions. Risacher showed flashes of it, but seems to be a limited on-ball player and not quite the same level of defender Buzelis is.
Buzelis began the season in a limited role with the Bulls, but flourished once thrusted into the starting lineup, averaging 13 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 blocks per game his 31 starts. He's athleticism shined in the transition offense led by Josh Giddey, so what he could do alongside Young is intriguing to say the least.
Buzelis began to flash some pull-up shooting and creating as the season went along too, and showing promise as one of the top young wings in the league. If his 36.1 3-point percentage can hold with an increase in volume, Buzelis could become the perfect connecting wing sooner rather than later, with real All-Star upside.
Pick No. 2: Washington Wizards select Alex Sarr
Originally drafted at Pick No. 2 by the Washington Wizards
Sarr forced his way to Washington after expressing his desire to not suit up for the Hawks, leading to the Wizards drafting the French big with the No. 2 overall pick. In a re-draft, it makes sense for them to stick with Sarr, as he seems to fit the identity of the new-look Washington squad.
He's flashed guard-like playmaking and ball-handling skills while still being a top shot-blocker among rookies, fitting the bill of versatile bigs in their rotation. He averaged 13 points, 6.5 rebounds 2.4 assists and 1.5 blocks per game, finishing second in both points and blocks per game among rookies to play at least 50 games.
He's struggled with efficiency both beyond the arc and in the paint, still trying to find his niche as a scorer and decision maker, but his defense is enticing enough as a mobile rim-protector to make him a high-upside swing on a defensive anchor, and worth the No. 2 overall pick.
Pick No. 3: Houston Rockets select Jared McCain
Originally selected at Pick No. 16 by the Philadelphia 76ers
McCain was taking the NBA by storm as a premiere young scorer in his rookie season, averaging 15.3 points per game on 46 / 38.3 / 87.5 percent shooting splits –– his points per game would have led all rookies had his season not been cut short to a torn left meniscus.
The Rockets are in clear need of both lead ball-handlers, and firey shooters –– both of which apply to McCain. He could be a super-sixth man for Houston right away, leading the bench unit as the primary creator, or slot into the starting lineup and provide spacing alongside Houston's big three of Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson.
The original selection, Reed Sheppard, had an underwhelming rookie season to say the least, playing minimal role in the team's breakout season. Houston seems to still be holding out hope for the second-year guard, but if they had the chance to do it over, McCain seems like the safer choice.
Rounding out the top 10
Pick No. 4: San Antonio Spurs select Stephon Castle
Pick No. 5: Detroit Pistons select Jaylen Wells
Pick No. 6: Charlotte Hornets select Donovan Clingan
Pick No. 7: Portland Trail Blazers select Zaccharie Risacher
Pick No. 8: Minnesota Timberwolves select Bub Carrington
Pick No. 9 Memphis Grizzlies select Zach Edey
Pick No. 10: Utah Jazz select Kyle Filipowski