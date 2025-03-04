Reed Sheppard Finds Rhythm in First Career Start for Rockets
Amidst a disappointing season for the second-favorite pick for Rookie of the Year in the preseason, Reed Sheppard played like he was back at Kentucky in his first career start.
With the Rockets missing Fred Vanvleet, Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks, Tari Eason and Alperen Sengun, Head Coach Ime Udoka decided to give his first round pick a shot in the starting lineup. Sheppard was extremely impressive against the league-best Thunder defense all night. He finished with 25 points on 10-of-17 from the field, 3-of-7 from three and made both of his two free throw attempts. He also contributed five assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block in 31 minutes of action.
Sheppard showcased the three-level scoring efficiency and decision-making he was known for at Kentucky. He looked comfortable with the ball in his hands all night even with Thunder guards pressuring him. The rookie was able to get himself open in ball screen actions with his patience and ability to bring his defender into the screener allowing him to create more space. Sheppard impressed with some crafty finishes at the rim and elevated for a number of smooth pullup jumpers coming off ballscreens. He even added some extra flare to his performance with a couple one-legged fadeaway jumpers in the paint and knocked down some deep threes.
The 20 year old wasn't drafted third overall solely for his scoring ability, but because of how he impacts the game in a variety of ways and constantly makes the right decision. These elements to his game were on display Monday night as Sheppard made some incredible passes out of the pick-and-roll including a couple skip passes to open shooters and a beautiful lob pass to fellow rookie N'Faly Dante for an and-one dunk. One of the more suprising aspects of Sheppard's game coming out of Kentucky was his incredible defensive numbers as he averaged 2.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game at only 6'2. The rookie made some impressive plays on that side of the ball Monday night including pickpocketing MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and stripping the ball from All-Star Jalen Williams as the get back guy on a fastbreak. Sheppard has quick hands and a high IQ that allows him to be effective on the defensive end.
Only time will tell if Sheppard's performance earns him a consistent spot in the rotation once the Rockets get back to full-strength, but this game should be a great sign for the organization moving forward, regardless of the role he plays the rest of the season. Sheppard made it clear his subpar rookie season is not indicative of what's to come next as he has all the talent to become a strong NBA player with the right development.
