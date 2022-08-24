Skip to main content

Report: Chet Holmgren Potentially Suffers Ligament Damage in Foot

The newest Thunder forward has potentially bad news regarding an off-season injury.

Chet Holmgren, the second overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, is undergoing tests regarding possible ligament damage in his foot, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

An official diagnosis and timetable for return is still being determined. The injury was reportedly suffered at Jamal Crawford’s Seattle CrawsOver Pro-Am game, which at halftime was called due to condensation on the court.

Holmgren went up to defend superstar LeBron James, and came away from the play hobbled.

Foot injuries, while potentially being minuscule, have not been kind to NBA players in the past. Holmgren was widely considered one of if not the top prospect in the 2022 draft, but this potentially injury will likely sideline him for at least a portion of his first year, even due to an abundance of caution from OKC.

Holmgren played one season at Gonzaga, averaging 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game.

Holmgren had a great Summer League stint, debuting with 23 points on 4-for-6 shooting from beyond the arc.

Oklahoma City is slated to kick off their season in Holmgren’s home state with a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

