Suns' Lottery Pick Khaman Maluach Dominating NBA Summer League

With NBA Summer League pool play wrapping up, 12 teams are in contention for four spots in the semifinals. The Phoenix Suns, who are 3-1 with a +15 point differential, are a leading team for one of those spots entering Thursday's slate.

The Suns have completed their four-game schedule in pool play, but there's a good chance they see at least one more match, which means more of Khaman Maluach.

The No. 10 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft didn't see much action his rookie season, but he should get more opportunities as Phoenix's backup in 2026-27. Thus, he was one of many sophomores to pay close attention to in Las Vegas, and regardless of when the Suns' Summer League run ends, he has lived up to the hype.

Maluach opened up Phoenix's slate with 19 points, 11 rebounds, 2 steals and a block in an 81-79 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Going up against fellow 2025 lottery pick Yang Hansen, he was extremely solid inside while showing up an improved jumper, knocking down three of seven attempts from beyond the arc.

The seven turnovers were a concern, but the giveaways were completely erased in the Suns' next game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Despite an 81-75 loss, Maluach was once again an efficient two-way hub at the five, posting 15 points, 15 rebounds, 1 steal and 2 blocks while shooting 5-for-9 from the field and 2-for-4 from three-point range.

From there, Maluach only looked more comfortable with every minute on the court. In a 95-88 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, he dominated both ends of the ball with 21 points, 10 rebounds, 1 steal and 4 blocks.

To close out pool play, he notched 23 points and 15 rebounds in a 100-88 win over the Detroit Pistons. That 12-point victory is what has the Suns in heavy contention for a semifinal spot.

To tally it up, the former Duke star is averaging 19.5 points, 12.8 rebounds (leading Summer League), 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game. If Phoenix qualifies for the semifinals, he could make a real name for himself as the best two-way player in Las Vegas.

The biggest positive has been his consistency with more touches. Maluach is finding ways to get open in and out of the arc, not needing many dribbles to be effective. He commands attention on both ends of the floor, displaying great strength yet poise.

Coming out of college, Maluach was highly regarded as a raw prospect, and this is exactly what scouts were hoping he'd turn into. The 7-foot-1 big man had a developing jumper that has taken a new step after working with former All-Star sniper Kyle Korver.

Those traditional abilities are certainly still there, though. Maluach's aggressiveness and leadership as a second-year player have propelled a Summer League unit featuring Koa Peat, Rasheer Fleming and Koby Brea.