Report: Oklahoma's Jeremiah Fears, Texas' Tre Johnson Receiving Top 5 Buzz
The NBA Draft lottery is drawing closer as teams prepare to learn where their picks will fall in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans each hold the best odds to receive the No. 1 pick in the draft at 12.5%. Cooper Flagg appears to be the surefire top pick, with Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey expected to follow the Duke star.
Baylor's VJ Edgecombe has also garner speculation as a likley top-four pick after a strong freshman season at Baylor.
According to a recent report from ESPN's Jonathan Givony, though, there are a piar of SEC guards who could be working their way into top five consideration.
"Both Fears and Tre Johnson will be getting looks even higher than (the No. 5) slot," Givony wrote. "Potentially starting at No. 3, as there is quite a bit of enthusiasm in NBA circles around both prospects' long-term futures. Fears' late-season performances in the SEC and NCAA tournaments highlighted the significant star power and potential he possesses as a primary shot creator who can get paint touches at will, score in a variety of ways and find teammates creatively on the move."
Fears averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals in his lone season at Oklahoma, helping lead the Sooners to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since Austin Reaves was in Crimson and Cream.
Fears shot 43.4% from the field and 28.4% from beyond the arc as a freshman, making notable improvments as the season progressed. The 6-foot-4 guard scored at least 20 points in three postseason contests, two coming in the SEC Tournament and another in the NCAA Tournament.
Against fellow NBA Draft prospect Asa Newell and Georiga, Fears tallied 29 points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals while shooting 8-for-16 from the field and 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. The Sooners' standout needs to improve his efficieny and limit turnovers, but the former 4-star recruit clearly showed the potential to be a gifted scorer in the NBA.
Johnson, on the other hand, averaged 19.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 42.7% from the floor and 39.7% from 3-point range as a freshman at Texas.
A former 5-star prospect, the 6-6 guard has the potential to be a solid two-way player at the next level.
Both Fears and Johnson seem to have fans amongst NBA front offices already, and could continue to rise with strong showings in the predraft process.
