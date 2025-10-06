Returner Outlook: How High Can Kam Williams Rise on Draft Boards?
After an impressive freshman season with Tulane, Louisiana native Kam Williams entered the transfer portal to find the best possible landing spot for his NBA prospects. He ultimately decided to commit to Kentucky, citing Coach Mark Pope’s style of play and the blue blood squad’s positional needs as key drivers of his decision.
The 6-foot-8 wing joins the Wildcats with a proven record of sharpshooting and disruptive defense. While Williams’ physical traits and foundational skill-set lay the outline of a valuable NBA frontcourt starter, he’ll have to demonstrate polished supporting skills this season to extend his best foot forward to NBA evaluators and maximize his draft stock.
Key Drivers of Williams’ Offensive Outlook
Last season, Williams was an efficient scorer across the floor. He converted 62.8% of his two-point attempts, 41.2% of his shots from beyond the arc, and 76% of his free throws, albeit on low volume. The 19-year-old’s efficiency bodes well for his outlook, but the modern NBA demands more offensively from valuable wing starters than just a high conversion rate on spot-up and transition looks. This season, Williams will look to prove that he brings more to the table as a scorer.
Williams’ marquee offensive skill is his shooting ability, but he has room to bring more value through this shooting, much like some of the NBA’s best wing shooters. In 32.4 minutes per game, he converted just under two threes on average, also translating to 8.4 three-point attempts per 100 possessions. To truly add meaningful value with his shooting at the NBA level, Williams would likely have to dial up his volume. This year, he'll look to overcome his low release point to expand his diet of three-point attempts and create a bigger impact through his sharpshooting.
Further, Williams will look to prove that he has taken steps as an off-the-dribble threat. As NBA defenses are advancing in their ability to shrink the floor, offenses have demanded greater off-the-dribble capabilities from ancillary players. Williams brings average athletecism and a mediocre pull-up jumper, which has hampered his ability to make positive plays when attacking closeouts. If he can take meaningful strides here, Williams draft stock will tick upwards.
Key Drivers of Williams’ Defensive Outlook
Williams certainly projects as a positive defender at the next level. At Tulane last season, he averaged an impressive 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game, leveraging his 7-foot wingspan to wreak havoc. This disruption will bring great value to NBA defenses, but he'll have to develop as an on-ball stopper to truly bring elite defensive impact.
In particular, Williams will have to improve his screen navigation ability to better project as a point-of-attack defender. The best wing defenders in the NBA are tasked with guarding high volume ball handelrs who attack with both size and skill, so Williams will have to display a better ability to stay connected to assignment sto inch up draft boards.
If Williams can combine these defensive improvements with the aforementioned offensive improvements at Kentucky, he can progress from a late first round prospect to find himself in the top ten on draft boards.