Rockets' Reed Sheppard Sets Season High Against Nets with 16 Points
Rockets rookie guard Reed Sheppard had his best game of his young career last night in a loss against the Brooklyn Nets, putting up 16 points and grabbing seven boards in the performance despite a brutal collapse at the end that cost them the win.
Sheppard, in addition to his offensive performance, also had two steals and two blocks, demonstrating his defensive ability despite not being lengthy or an explosive athlete. He was also able to convert on the offensive end on both of his steals, driving the basket in one situation against two Nets bigs and still finishing after picking Nic Claxton's pocket.
Though not particularly efficient on the night, he was still able to connect on three of his nine three-point attempts, one of which was in clutch time (fewer than four minutes left in the game down by four points). A lot of Sheppard's value comes from his efficiency, so this will be something he needs to impove upon going forward in order to be a part of the Rockets' lineup.
At Kentucky, Sheppard was arguably the best three-point shooter in the NCAA, hitting 52.1% of his shots from beyond the arc. This was a major contributor to his draft position, and if he is able to shoot in the low 40s from deep, he can retain his value in what was a very tricky class to evaluate. Having spent some time in the G League this season, Sheppard dominated the lower levels of professional basketball, meaning he should probably remain with his NBA team instead of playing with the Rio Grande Vipers.
What should also be noted is that Sheppard finished with a plus/minus of +3, and though this stat is certainly an oversimplification of any player's role in a given game, it is a positive, especially considering he played 28 minutes. On the season, Sheppard is averaging just 3.1 points, 1.4 points, 1.1 assists and 1.0 stocks (steals + blocks) in 11.7 minutes.
If he is going to continue to be a part of Ime Udoka's rotation, it's important that he maintain his value on the defensive end as a disruptive force in passing lanes, allowing for live-ball turnovers to push the pace offensively. Considering the amount of high-powered athletes on this roster, getting into transition will always be a plus for the Rockets, and Sheppard can help facilitate these kinds of possessions.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.