Rookie Rob Dillingham Offers Timberwolves Future Insurance
At the 2024 NBA Draft, the Minnesota Timberwolves made one of the biggest moves of the night, trading into the top-10 to grab Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham.
In the pre-draft process, Dillingham gained acclaim averaging 15.2 points, 3.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game in his lone season with the Wildcats. There were questions about him sliding due to team’s not necessarily needing guards, but the Timberwolves stepped in at No. 8 in San Antonio’s stead.
Fresh off a Western Conference Finals appearance, the Timberwolves decided to spend some future assets to invest in the future, and rightfully so.
It’s no secret the Timberwolves’ current core is somewhat on the clock. Stars Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns have already commanded max contracts, and all-World defender Gobert isn’t cheap, either.
In Dillingham, the Timberwolves have at least one surefire talent alongside Edwards who will remain with the team for the foreseeable future. And should offer a strong offensive option in the backcourt.
The team got a small taste of that at Summer League, where Dillingham oft looked the part. In five games, he averaged a solid 13.6 points per game, shooting just 36% from the field but managing to add 7.6 assists per game — good for fifth among all Summer League players.
At some point, the team will undoubtedly have to reshuffle their roster, and having a backcourt mainstay in Dillingham will be a major plus moving forward.
