Rookie Ryan Dunn Provides Bench Spark for Phoenix Suns
The Phoenix Suns — armed with the potent trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal — were in search of playable newbies at the 2024 NBA Draft. And it seems they might’ve found a gem in forward Ryan Dunn.
Drafted at No. 28, Dunn made sense to many as a toolsy wing defender — one of the best in the class, really — but nothing more.
Now, the former Virginia Cavalier is proving he was potentially worth a much higher pick.
Through preseason, and now into the regular season, Dunn has displayed real 3-point shooting, an essential non-factor for him at the college level. He made just seven 3-pointers in his final season at Virginia, and made well more than that in just a handful of preseason games.
In Friday night’s loss to the Anthony Davis-led Lakers, Dunn added nine points off the bench, all of which came on triples. He shot 3-for-5 overall and from beyond the arc, adding three rebounds and one assist. Even accounting for his rougher start in the team’s opener, his shooting has taken a clear leap.
There’s little question Dunn will be able to help the team defensively. He averaged 3.6 stocks per game in his final year in college, and projects to be a nightmare matchup for many of the league’s best scorers.
But his defense will only carry him as far as the offense allows. If he can find his shot, he’ll spend plenty of time on-court for the Suns.
Phoenix next takes on Western Conference rival Dallas at 8 p.m. tonight in its first back-to-back of the 2024-25 regular season.
