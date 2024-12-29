Kings Rookie Stars in G League Debut
Drafted at No. 13 in the 2024 NBA Draft, guard Devin Carter was thought of to be a potential plug-and-play piece in the Kings backcourt rotation, but a preseason injury has kept him sidelined for a number of months.
In mid-July, he had surgery to repair a torn labrum, a fairly major setback for an NBA newbie needing all the experience he can get.
On Saturday night, Carter was finally able to make his official professional debut, playing for the Stockton Kings vs. the Austin Spurs.
But the former Providence standout didn’t just participate. He starred.
In 33 minutes, Carter scored a team-high 29 points on 11-for-18 shooting, hitting a white-hot six of his nine attempted triples. His form seems to have undergone a slight metamorphosis in his short time with the organization, but the shots certainly fell.
Even more, he was able to add eight rebounds, three assists and a patented four stocks. His performance was much-needed, as the Kings won by just two points.
The sole blemish on his game was the five turnovers, an aspect that will undoubtedly correct itself as he gets back in game shape and feels out the G League and NBA.
Carter is no stranger to production like Saturday’s, having averaged 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks per game as a junior with the Friars. And the Kings are hoping he can replicate that to some degree at the next level, especially amidst a down season.
