San Antonio Spurs Have Options with No. 14 Pick
The 2025 NBA Draft is now less than a month away, and the San Antonio Spurs have all but drafted one of the top talents in the class.
While Cooper Flagg has dominated headlines as the future No. 1 pick, Rutgers guard Dylan Harper has followed closely behind with a stellar season of his own. Across his 29 games, he averaged a blistering 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and four assists per game, shooting 48% overall, 33% from three and 75% from the line.
With San Antonio jumping up to the No. 2 spot via 6% odds, they effectively will have the sole opportunity to draft Harper with Dallas doing with same with Flagg.
In the least, the Spurs will make it out with one of the top talents in the draft, making their selection at No. 14 icing on the cake. Following their lottery luck, they now have options in the late-lottery.
Firstly, there will potentially be a beaucoup of talented players to choose from, and they’ll have sub-options in terms of archetypes, too. They could continue to take chances on guards — even with an already-stacked rotation — or swing on wings, forwards or backup centers.
Collin Murray-Boyles, Noa Essengue, Carter Bryant, Rasheer Fleming, Asa Newell and plenty more come to mind for San Antonio.
In locking in Harper, they’ll also have the flexibility to move up, down or completely out of their second lottery spot.
Regardless, with back-to-back Rookie of the Year’s in soon-to-be superstar Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle leading the way, the Spurs are positioned to be one of the best teams in the league in the near future. And Harper should be a fine addition to that.
Per an earlier scouting report from NBA Draft on SI regarding Harper: "Harper is methodical and plays at his own pace. He has a strong ability to create for himself, leveraging his size to create advantages on offense. He’s a very crafty player with the ball in his hands and has a wide variety of advanced moves he can go to when he needs to get to his spot."
The first day of the 2025 NBA Draft will kick off on Wednesday, June 25.