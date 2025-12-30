SI

Victor Wembanyama Dunked a Wild Alley-Oop Off the Glass From Stephon Castle

Victor Wembanyama finished a wild alley-oop from Stephon Castle against the Cavaliers.
Victor Wembanyama did something cool again. While at his height, it's not surprising to see him dunk a basketball, the circumstances under which he continues to do so remain intriguing. That was on full display on Monday night as the Spurs took on the Cavaliers.

Early in the game, Stephon Castle stole a tipped pass and took off down the court with Devin Vassell running to the three point line and Wembanyma trailing. Castle went right at reigning defensive player of the year Evan Mobley and threw what might have appeared at first to be a hastily taken scoop shot.

Instead the ball bounced off the backboard perfectly to Wembanyama who threw it down as Dean Wade tried to understand what he was seeing up close.

You know it's something wild when one of the announcers says, "I thought he lost control of the ball, right? It was a pass!"

This type of play makes you wonder just how high can Wembanyama jump? When are we going to see an absurdly high alley-oop? Will he ever need to really jump as high as he can? With Castle willing to throw passes like this, we may soon find out.

