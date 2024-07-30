NBA Draft Scouting Report: Rutgers' Dylan Harper
Player Info
Dylan Harper
Guard | Rutgers
Height: 6'6” | Weight: 220 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 19.30
Prospect Profile
In the modern NBA, jumbo guards have found tremendous success. That’s exactly the archetype of Harper, who stands at 6-foot-6 with the ability to play in either backcourt spot.
What stands out about Harper relative to other players his age is the poise. He’s consistent and reliable with an incredible natural feel on both ends. He’s a smooth lefty with length and has a frame that should have no problem adding more weight to be NBA-ready as a rookie. He isn’t an elite athlete but makes up for it in other ways.
Harper is methodical and plays at his own pace. He has a strong ability to create for himself, leveraging his size to create advantages on offense. He’s a very crafty player with the ball in his hands and has a wide variety of advanced moves he can go to when he needs to get to his spot. Contact and physicality generally don’t bother him, especially given he’s creative at drawing fouls and getting easy points at the line. He embraces that contact and uses it to his advantage well.
As a scorer, Harper is lethal inside the arc as a driver and mid-range scorer. Continued improvement from beyond the arc as a shooter will be key, but he’s at least a solid 3-point shooter today. In the meantime, Harper can generate buckets for himself at any time on the move, whether it’s all the way to the rim or stopping and scoring in the midrange.
Harper thrives in the big moment and has a knack for making the right reads even under pressure. Not only can he score, but he has the passing chops of a lead guard and is great at setting up teammates. His positional versatility is attractive, as his size and skillset will allow him to play three positions in the NBA.
The Rutgers freshman has a high defensive ceiling with the tools he possesses. Harper can defend both guards and wings with his 6-foot-6 frame and sturdy build. He plays with physicality on that end and likes taking on tough assignments, embracing the challenge, and truly wanting to dominate both ends of the court.
The son of Ron Harper — a 15-year NBA veteran and five-time league champion — the pedigree is certainly there for the Rutgers freshman. He will also follow in the footsteps of his brother, Ron Harper Jr., who is one of the best Scarlet Knights in program history and most recently played for the Toronto Raptors. Alongside Ace Bailey, Rutgers boasts the best freshman duo in the entire country with him and Harper, as both were top-three recruits in their high school class.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Early Lottery Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
2025 Big Board
