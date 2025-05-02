San Antonio Spurs Most Interesting Team to Watch in 2025 NBA Draft
The 2025 NBA Playoffs are about to wrap up Round 1, we have seen upsets, high-drama and sifted through pretenders and contenders.
All the while, half the league is at home, watching from their couches and gunning to get back to the postseason and figure out what its respective rosters need to get over the hump of contention.
The 2025 NBA Draft, loaded with high-level talent, offers hope for teams in the NBA Draft lottery in the coming days. One of the most interesting teams to watch this May? The San Antonio Spurs.
The Spurs took a step in the right direction prior to Victor Wembanyama being lost for the season after the NBA All-Star Break. With the Spurs sitting at 34-48, they have the eighth best odds in May's lottery.
San Antonio's roster not only includes Wembantama, who everyone would dream of building a team around, but the 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year in Steph Castle. The Spurs young core has plenty of names to like and will soon get two additional lottery picks.
On top of the Spurs top-eight odds, they also own the Atlanta Hawks pick which pre-lottery sits at No. 14.
Plenty of trade chances sit out for the Spurs ahead of June's draft, but even if they just grab two players in the top-14, it sets San Antonio up to make waves during the 2025-26 NBA season.
The possibility exist of the Spurs jumping into the top four (26.3% chance) and that is a scary sight for the rest of the league.