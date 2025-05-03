San Antonio Spurs Nab Highly Thought of Prospect in 2025 NBA Mock Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft is right around the corner, with the list of names to participate in the 2025 NBA Combine announced today and the NBA Draft lottery to unfold on May 12.
One of the most interesting teams to watch is the San Antonio Spurs, who own two lottery picks in the 2025 NBA Draft.
In the latest Mock Draft from NBA Draft expert Derek Parker, the San Antonio Spurs once again saw NBA Draft lottery luck, leaping up to the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
After a ton of debate, the NBA Draft expert settled on Rutgers swingman Ace Bailey to join the Spurs in the June draft.
"The options here are interesting. Ace Bailey at 6-foot-10 as a primarily off ball player is extremely tantalizing for a team like the San Antonio Spurs...Adding a guy that is lengthy, athletic and probably goign to get a lot better to a team that can really use the fully realized version of that...we are going to go Ace Bailey. I think Ace is a phenomenal fit with the Spurs and the upside is just too much. If he comes around and he does turn into a positively impactful play...You are looking at a 6-foot-10 do-it-all-wing next to Victor Wembanyama," Derek Parker said in his latest Mock Draft.
Parker makes a great case for why the Spurs should go all-in on the upside of Bailey over other options that might be more pro-ready to make a winning impact.