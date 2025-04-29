San Antonio Spurs Rookie Stephon Castle Earns Rookie of the Year Honor
On Tuesday, the NBA announced the winner of the 2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year award. The three finalist for the award were Stephon Castle, Jaylen Wells and Zaccharie Risacher.
It was announced during the TNT Pregame show that the San Antonio Spurs rookie has been tabbed as this year's rookie of the Year. This marks back-to-back Rookie of the Year honors for the Spurs after Victor Wembanyama brought home the hardware a year ago.
This season, Castle played in 81 of 82 contests and making 47 starts this season for San Antonio, averaging 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.2 stocks per game while shooting 42% from the floor, 28% from beyond the arc and 72% at the free throw line.
The final vote saw Castle take home 92 first-place votes, seven second-place nods and a single third-place tally. Risacher brought home five first-place votes, Wells had three first-place votes and no other rookie earned a first-place vote.
Alex Sarr, Zach Edey, Kel'el Ware, Matas Buzelis and Jared McCain all grabbed various votes to finish in the No. 4-8 slots, respectively.
The 2024 NBA Draft class was much maligned during its draft cycle for a lack of star power. Perhaps no star will emerge from the class, though the first year through proves this group of prospects will be able to litter the league with contributors for years to come.
San Antonio will have a pair of lottery picks in the 2025 NBA Draft class to keep building out its roster in hopes of making a leap next season.