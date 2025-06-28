NBA Draft

Scouting Snapshot: Is Lakers Adou Thiero the Sleeper of the Draft?

A quick dive into Adou Thiero's game and his NBA outlook.

Roshan Potluri

Feb 22, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Adou Thiero (3) shoots a free-throw during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Adou Thiero (3) shoots a free-throw during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Lakers may have found a hidden gem in Adou Thiero with the 36th pick of the 2025 NBA Draft. One of the best athletes in the class, Thiero brings explosive leaping, a near seven-foot wingspan, and elite ground coverage that gives him a clear defensive role from day one.

Despite being just 6-foot-6, Thiero played mostly as a power forward at Kentucky. His ability to cover ground, rotate quickly, and contest at the rim made him a real defensive weapon. For a Lakers team still figuring out its frontcourt depth, Thiero gives them a high-motor option who can protect the rim, switch onto wings, and offer weakside help. His quick leaping also makes him a reliable lob threat, whether he's a vertical spacer in transition, in the dunker spot, or even in pick-and-roll.

Offensively, Thiero doesn’t need plays run for him. He’s an excellent cutter and one of the most physical slashers in the class. His free throw rates were elite across playtypes — including as a roller, cutter, and isolation scorer — showing his ability to absorb contact and force defenses to react. He drew 61 free throws on 100 drives, a rare mark for a forward without a polished handle.

Playing alongside LeBron James and Luka Dončić, Thiero’s value rises even more. He thrives attacking tilted defenses, exploiting space as a cutter or slasher.

While the three-point shot is still developing, there’s real reason for optimism. Thiero was a capable shooter before a late growth spurt in his senior year of high school, and that touch shows up in his 48.8 percent mark on non-rim twos at Arkansas. With improvements in his upper-body shooting mechanics, there’s a clear path toward becoming a viable shooter. In the meantime, he offers a strong floor as a versatile defender and play-finisher who can attack closeouts and pressure the rim.

Defensively, he impacts the game in multiple ways. Thiero posted a 2.9 block percentage and 3.4 steal percentage, showing his ability to disrupt plays both at the rim and in space. He drew fouls at a bruising 69.2 free-throw rate, reflecting how physical and aggressive he is as a driver. His 3.7 fouls per 40 minutes mostly stem from his roaming defensive role, rather than poor decision-making.

Thiero may not project as a star yet, but there’s a path for him to grow into that kind of player. It hinges on his development as a shooter and a live-dribble playmaker. Still, even without major offensive growth, he has the tools to become a valuable starter — one who defends multiple positions, finishes strong around the rim, and complements stars on both ends of the floor.

feed

Published
Roshan Potluri
ROSHAN POTLURI

Roshan Potluri is a graduate of Pace University, where he earned his degree in Business Analytics. He currently works in the Scouting and Analytics department for the Mexico City Capitanes, supporting the front office with player evaluation, statistical modeling, and data-driven scouting insights.

Home/Newsfeed