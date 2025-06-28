Scouting Snapshot: Is Lakers Adou Thiero the Sleeper of the Draft?
The Lakers may have found a hidden gem in Adou Thiero with the 36th pick of the 2025 NBA Draft. One of the best athletes in the class, Thiero brings explosive leaping, a near seven-foot wingspan, and elite ground coverage that gives him a clear defensive role from day one.
Despite being just 6-foot-6, Thiero played mostly as a power forward at Kentucky. His ability to cover ground, rotate quickly, and contest at the rim made him a real defensive weapon. For a Lakers team still figuring out its frontcourt depth, Thiero gives them a high-motor option who can protect the rim, switch onto wings, and offer weakside help. His quick leaping also makes him a reliable lob threat, whether he's a vertical spacer in transition, in the dunker spot, or even in pick-and-roll.
Offensively, Thiero doesn’t need plays run for him. He’s an excellent cutter and one of the most physical slashers in the class. His free throw rates were elite across playtypes — including as a roller, cutter, and isolation scorer — showing his ability to absorb contact and force defenses to react. He drew 61 free throws on 100 drives, a rare mark for a forward without a polished handle.
Playing alongside LeBron James and Luka Dončić, Thiero’s value rises even more. He thrives attacking tilted defenses, exploiting space as a cutter or slasher.
While the three-point shot is still developing, there’s real reason for optimism. Thiero was a capable shooter before a late growth spurt in his senior year of high school, and that touch shows up in his 48.8 percent mark on non-rim twos at Arkansas. With improvements in his upper-body shooting mechanics, there’s a clear path toward becoming a viable shooter. In the meantime, he offers a strong floor as a versatile defender and play-finisher who can attack closeouts and pressure the rim.
Defensively, he impacts the game in multiple ways. Thiero posted a 2.9 block percentage and 3.4 steal percentage, showing his ability to disrupt plays both at the rim and in space. He drew fouls at a bruising 69.2 free-throw rate, reflecting how physical and aggressive he is as a driver. His 3.7 fouls per 40 minutes mostly stem from his roaming defensive role, rather than poor decision-making.
Thiero may not project as a star yet, but there’s a path for him to grow into that kind of player. It hinges on his development as a shooter and a live-dribble playmaker. Still, even without major offensive growth, he has the tools to become a valuable starter — one who defends multiple positions, finishes strong around the rim, and complements stars on both ends of the floor.