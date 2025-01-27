SEC freshman rankings: Top prospects in college basketball's best conference
The Southeastern Conference is typically known as a football conference, with 13 of the last 18 National Champions in the sport coming from the storied league. But this season, it's becoming known as a basketball conference as well, owning five of the top 10 teams according to the AP Poll, including the number one team in Auburn.
The difference between this season and seasons past is the improvement in overall coaching over the last few years – top-notch leaders like Nate Oats, Bruce Pearl, Rick Barnes, Todd Golden, Mark Pope, and plenty of others have raised the SEC's ceiling, making it a highly competitive league that harbors some of college basketball's best teams, and by extension, best players. Some of these athletes are high up on many NBA Draft boards, making it one of the most talent-rich conferences overall, and one that has scouts salivating. Here are the top five most draftable players in the SEC.
Honorable Mention: Johni Broome, Forward, Auburn (Senior)
Broome is a player that could win National Player of the Year, helping to lead the Tigers to one of their best seasons in school history. He finished with 16 points and 13 boards against the sixth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in a rock-fight of a game on January 25, and continues to impress with a mix of physicality, feel, and touch inside.
Honorable Mention: Labaron Philon, Point Guard, Alabama (Freshman)
Philon is a highly talented lead initiator out of Alabama who played with another member of this list in Tre Johnson in high school at Link Prep. A dynamic athlete and advantage creator, Philon has issues with consistency, but has shown the ability to create for others as well as attack the basket, both of which will translate to a career in the NBA.
5. Boogie Fland, Point Guard, Arkansas (Freshman)
Arkansas lead guard Boogie Fland is an elite scoring threat on top of being able to create for others. The 6-foot-2 true freshman has led Arkansas in scoring this season, though he did just suffer a season-ending thumb injury, which will require surgery. Still, his upside as a shotmaker and playmaker will land him squarely in the top 20 of the NBA Draft, even in spite of his stature. He is truly an effective offensive piece that can raise the ceiling of any NBA offense.
4. Jeremiah Fears, Combo Guard, Oklahoma (Freshman)
Fears is an impressive offensive player as well, one that reclassified from the 2025 class to the 2024 and has still been extremely effective for the Oklahoma Sooners despite his young age. A player that can switch between both guard spots but is likely better suited for the lead initiator position at the next level, Fears has impressed with his ability to attack the basket, as well has hit shots from deep and midrange. Because of his scoring prowess, he has unlocked facilitation skills that make him a true threat to not only score, but set up teammates to score as well. Look for Fears to be taken at the end of the lottery or higher.
3. Collin Murray-Boyles, Power Forward, South Carolina (Sophomore)
A defensive specialist, forward Collin Murray-Boyles of South Carolina is a special talent on this end of the floor due to his pure feel. Though he needs to expand his offensive game to play the power forward position to the fullest extent, he makes up for his 6-foot-7 frame by simply being the smartest player on defense, contesting shots and making life difficult for opposing bigs. He has also shown flashes of efficiency inside the arc, but again needs to learn to shoot the three ball more often to become a more versatile offensive option.
2. Asa Newell, Power Forward, Georgia (Freshman)
A high-school teammate of National Player of the Year candidate Cooper Flagg of Duke, Newell played at the prestigious Montverde Academy before enrolling at Georgia, an indication of his pedigree as a player. Being the top-notch play finisher and athlete that he is, Newell has shown off a myriad of skills in the paint that point towards his success at the next level. He's an excellent rebounder and defender as well, and stands at 6-foot-10 with explosive leaping ability. Newell will be a player taken inside the top 10, and if his three-point shot develops, he can only climb higher.
1. Tre Johnson, Shooting Guard, Texas (Freshman)
Johnson is coming off of a 30-point game in an epic comeback win over 13th-ranked Texas A&M, a performance in which he demonstrated all of the things he does well on the offensive end, specifically with scoring the ball. His skill of hitting shots from all levels makes him a real threat as an offensive player, and the confidence with which he lets it fly lends itself to the NBA level. Johnson has the ability to finish as a top-five pick if things continue to go well simply due to his scoring ability.
