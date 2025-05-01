Simulating the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery
While teams battle it out in the NBA postseason, 14 are waiting patiently for the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery in just over a week.
On Monday, May 12, the ping pong balls will determine which teams select where in the 2025 NBA Draft, a pivotal event given just how talented the ’25 draft class is. Players like Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper will effectively learn their new landing spots within moments, and other selections will begin to materialize, too.
In a recent video posted to YouTube, I ran a live Tankathon simulation, and drafted the lottery picks accordingly. You can watch the video below, or read on to see the results:
In this Tankathon spin, the Hornets, 76ers and Spurs were the biggest winners.
Charlotte won the lotto, landing Duke’s superstar forward to pair with scoring guards in LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. He brings the exact type of two-way presence the Hornets desperately need, providing both a scoring and defensive punch.
The 76ers jumped to No. 2 and were able to land the outright second-best talent in Dylan Harper, despite the on-paper fit not being perfect. Harper is an on-ball star, and could give Philadelphia plenty to think about in terms of moving forward.
San Antonio jumped the most relative to their starting position, landing 6-foot-10 wing Ace Bailey. Next to soon-to-be superstar Victor Wembanyama, Bailey would thrive as a shooter with premier athleticism.
The full results can be found below:
1. Charlotte Hornets: Cooper Flagg, Duke
2. Philadelphia 76ers: Dylan Harper, Rutgers
3. San Antonio Spurs: Ace Bailey, Rutgers
4. Brooklyn Nets: VJ Edgecombe, Baylor
5. Utah Jazz: Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois
6. Washington Wizards: Derik Queen, Maryland
7. New Orleans Pelicans: Kon Knueppel, Duke
8. Toronto Raptors: Khaman Maluach, Duke
9. Houston Rockets (via Phoenix): Tre Johnson, Texas
10. Portland Trail Blazers: Egor Demin, BYU
11. Dallas Mavericks: Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma
12. Chicago Bulls: Nolan Traore, Saint Quentin
13. Atlanta Hawks (via Sacramento): Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
14. San Antonio Spurs (via Atlanta): Jase Richardson, Michigan State