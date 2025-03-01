Sleeper Wings Prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft
This 2025 NBA Draft class is stacked with wing talent, featuring several small forwards that will go in the first round, but plenty more under-the-radar prospects as well that could be contributors in the second round.
There are the obvious first-round guys: Ace Bailey, Liam McNeeley, Kon Knueppel, Miles Byrd, Will Riley and Nique Clifford. There are also a group of borderline top-30 picks like Drake Powell, Hugo Gonzalez, Adou Thiero, and Carter Bryant.
So who are some guys that are likely second-rounders that can be productive NBA players? Many of them are upperclassmen who have produced, but may not have the elite athleticism or shotmaking ability of an Ace Bailey or the all-around offensive firepower of a Kon Knueppel. Still, there are plenty of valuable players that can be found in picks 31-60. Here are a few of them.
Mackenzie Mgbako, a small forward for Indiana, stands at 6-foot-9 and weighs 222 pounds, and sports good athleticism, especially for his size. While mostly thought of as an outside shooter coming into this season, Mgbako has actually been more efficient inside the arc than outside of it, as he is just 32% from three on the season. Though scouts would have liked a higher percentage from deep, his 82% from the line implies he can be a better shooter than he has shown presently. He has averaged 12.6 points per game and 4.5 rebounds per game in 2024-25.
West Virginia's Tucker DeVries, the son of the Mountaineers' head coach Darian DeVries, is a combination shooting guard/wing that suffered an unfortunate end to his senior season with an undisclosed upper-body injury that sidelined him after just eight games. DeVries is one of the best three-point shooters in the country at 47% from beyond the arc, and has a solid frame at 6-foot-7, 220 pounds. Though he has struggled some inside the arc, his ability to shoot from three would make him with a flier in the second round even with his injury history.
A third prospect that fits the bill is Washington State's Cedric Coward, who, like DeVries, suffered a season-ending injury earlier in 2024-25. Before going down, Coward showed real versatility as a combo forward, playing some four as well as some three. Before going down, he averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 56% from the field, 40% from three, and 84% from the free-throw line. He is a player that is not on a lot of radars at the moment, but if he tests well at the combine, he may sneak into the second round.
