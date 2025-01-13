Some NBA Draft Stock Trending Down as Conference Play Hits
The NBA Draft cycle brings a plethora of high and low points for many prospects.
While some players have been able to step up their game early in conference play, others haven’t been so lucky.
Here are a few players whose stock hasn’t necessarily stood strong through just a few conference games:
Egor Demin, BYU
After an immensely hot start to the season, BYU jumbo guard Egor Demin has slowly seen his stock slipping in recent weeks.
It didn’t necessarily start with conference play, but the stout Big 12 hasn't helped, either. Through four games — where the Cougars have seen just a 1-3 record — Demin has scored just 6.8 points on 29% shooting overall, shooting just 6% from beyond the arc.
Demin missed some time due to injury, and could still be working back from that, but there’s no question his stock has fallen some from the high-point it hit earlier in the season.
Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma
Point guard Jeremiah Fears and the Oklahoma Sooners saw a white-hot start to the season, but have seen the slowest possible start to SEC play.
Fears non-conference play featured 18.1 points per game on 50% shooting with 4.5 assists and 2.2 steals, with the Sooners not seeing a single loss.
In three SEC contests, all losses, he’s scored just 10.3 points per game on 29% shooting overall. Some NBA decision-makers may give Fears the benefit of the doubt being one of the youngest players in the class — and there’s a decent chance he figures things out soon — but his stock is certainly on notice.
Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
One of the more talented upperclassmen, forward Collin Murray-Boyles has long stuffed the stat sheet for South Carolina, but his start to conference play this year has been rough.
Across three SEC games, he’s seen just 12 points on 39% shooting, with lesser production overall. Those stats even include a 25-point bounce-back game versus Auburn, telling the tale of just how bad his contests against Mississippi State and Alabama were.
It’s possible his first two games were just outliers, but being one of a few experienced players near the lottery, he can’t have too many more like that before NBA teams start to take notice.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.