Spurs Signing Chris Paul Will be Significant Milestone in Victor Wembanyama's Car
It took just one season of action, but it’s already clear that Victor Wembanyama is capable of being one of the greatest players to ever step on a basketball court. As a teenager to start his rookie season, he immediately hit the ground running and ultimately averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.6 blocks per contest as a first-year player.
But how can you ensure your generational talent reaches his ultimate ceiling?
For starters, being coached by one of the greatest of all time is a good start. That’s exactly the case in San Antonio with Gregg Popovich at the helm.
Entering his second season, Wembanyama will also have the opportunity to be mentored by future Hall of Fame point guard, Chris Paul. Just before free agency opened on Sunday evening, Paul was waived by the Golden State Warriors as the team looked to shed salary. That immediately sent him to unrestricted free agency and allowed him to choose his next destination.
Instead of taking the route of joining a contender, he opted to go play alongside Wembanyama with the Spurs on a one-year, $11 million deal, as first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
This is significant.
As Wembanyama continues to develop and emerge as the face of the league, he’s in the perfect incubator. He’ll have the opportunity to learn how Paul processes the game and sees the floor while being coached by Popovich for the second consecutive season.
Regardless of how competitive the Spurs are in the 2024-25 season, they’re making all of the right moves to ensure they’re a consistent contender in the future with Wembanyama as the face of the franchise.
