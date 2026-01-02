Spurs Grab Two-Way Star in 2026 Mock Draft

The San Antonio Spurs have been one of the biggest success stories this season.

After an offseason of hearing about the Nuggets and Rockets as the defending-champion Thunder's biggest threats, the Spurs have quickly flipped the script. They currently sit at No. 2 in the West, a full game ahead of Denver, and have downed the Thunder three-straight times, two of which were in blowout fashion.

Even more, the Spurs currently have a lottery pick — courtesy of the Atlanta Hawks — that will seemingly continue to climb. In On SI’s most recent mock draft, the Spurs left with Baylor wing Cameron Carr, a player who would assuredly thrive next to Victor Wembanyama for the foreseeable future.

Carr’s been one of just a few breakout stars this college basketball season. A highly-touted recruit, he saw two non-factor seasons with Tennessee, before transferring to Baylor and exploding onto the scene.

A 6-foot-5 wing, Carr’s game is built around his high-flying athleticism and smooth jumper, both of which have made him one of the top scorers in the nation. Though 12 games, he’s averaging a blistering 21.3 points per game, showing 58% from the floor and 41% from 3-point land. He’s grabbing 5.7 rebounds, dishing 2.3 assists and blocking 1.8 shots per game.

Baylor 6’5 Sophomore Cameron Carr has looked like an early potential riser in the 2026 NBA Draft.



Through his first three games he’s averaging 24/4/1 along with 2 blocks a game on 68/53/73 splits. Carr has also been a major reason for Baylor’s 3-0 start



Carr doesn’t have premier role flexibility, being a bit one-note as a scorer, though he’s near-unstoppable with a head of steam or room to shoot. He’ll have claim to being one of the most athletic players in this class, in addition to being a top shooter, a combination rarely seen.

A scoring wing such as Carr could easily thrive next to Wembanyama for the long haul, getting out in transition, cutting and heaving efficient 3-pointers in the half court.

Even more, Carr's skillset comes with an additional elite skill: shot-blocking. He's totaled 21 blocks in just 12 games, showing real prowess as a weak-side rim protector. His high-flying athleticism does most of the legwork here, though he's also shown real skill in tracking the ball.

Wembanyama covers most of the rim-protection for the Spurs, though a 6-foot-5 wing who could add would certainly be a plus.

The Spurs will have obvious flexibility in choosing a player at the 2026 NBA Draft, given Wembanyama is a team-building cheat code, and San Antonio having the best trio of ball-handlers in the league. They could stand to aim for a frontcourt player, though Carr's athleticism and shooting could be too much to pass up.